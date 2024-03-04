10 tools you can find on Amazon that’ll help you complete all your DIY projects

DIY culture has taken off, thanks to TikTok influencers and an endless number of HGTV shows. If you’ve gotten on board with the trend, you can complete home projects, art projects and outdoor projects with the help of just a few tools.

The DIY tools on our list are perfect for beginners and experienced DIYers alike, and most are affordable, too, for budget-conscious buyers.

24-Piece Combination Wrench Set $27.99 was $44.99

A wrench set can help you unscrew any size nuts or bolts with ease. This 24-piece wrench set offers most wrench sizes and includes a roll-up pouch to store them in. You can buy it on Amazon or buy a set on Home Depot’s site.

Skil 5080-01 13-Amp 7-1/4" Circular Saw $29.97 was $52.49

For DIY home projects where you need a straight edge, throw away your hand saw and opt for a circular saw instead. They’re easy to use and can cut smaller pieces of wood easily. This circular saw is particularly affordable and lightweight. You can also find a good circular saw through Home Depot.

15 Amp 10 Inch Portable Jobsite Table Saw with Folding Stand $269 was $299

If you’re frequently cutting wood, a table saw with a folding stand can help you get the job done a lot faster. If you’re ready to graduate from your circular saw, a portable one allows you to go from different locations whenever you need to, so you can help all your friends with their DIY projects as well. Click here to find a reliable foldable table saw at Home Depot. to find a reliable foldable table saw at Home Depot.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 was $179

Whether you want to build shelves, tables, chairs or anything in between, a cordless drill will help you screw everything into place in just a few minutes. This drill set includes the drill, two batteries, a charger and a carrying case. Buy this drill on Amazon or Home Depot.

WORKPRO 3-Piece Level Set $24.69

The last thing you want is to hang your beautifully made shelf, painting or cabinet on the wall just to step back and see it’s completely crooked. That’s where a level comes in. This three-piece level set comes with a 9", 16" and 24" level for precise measuring on any wall. You can get a professional level set through Home Depot as well as Amazon.

Betterhood 48" Heavy-Duty Adjustable Workbench $139.99

A workbench makes completing your weekend projects a lot more manageable. You can cut wood, sand down projects, stain furniture and a few other dozen things. This workbench is easy to adjust as it has a weight limit of over 2,000 pounds. Lowes also has long-lasting workbenches on sale right now.

Stud Finder Wall Scanner $27.99

If you want to put up shelves, pictures or anything else that is secured to the wall, you need to be able to find the studs in the wall. A stud finder makes the job easy, allowing you to scan the wall and find wood or metal studs. Get stud finders at Amazon or Home Depot.

BLACK+DECKER Drill Bit Set $18.99 was $22.27

Different screws require different drill bits, so a BLACK+DECKER drill bit set like this one can save you from having to run to the hardware store every time you find yourself without the right bit. Home Depot also offers drill bit sets in multiple sizes.

SKIL 5" Random Orbital Sander $29 was $34.99

If you’re looking to sand down all the furniture finds you get from the side of the road, or you need to smooth out any wood surfaces you’re working with, an orbital sander helps you get the job done fast. Instead of sanding by hand, which can take forever, an orbital sander sands down surfaces in no time. Find more orbital sanders at Home Depot.

NoCry Clear Safety Glasses $12.99 was $16.99

Safety goggles are immensely important when working with power tools. They protect your eyes from saw dust and other debris, helping you stay out of the doctors' office. Find affordable safety glasses at Amazon and Home Depot.

