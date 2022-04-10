Ukraine girl's apparent message to dead mother: 'I will never forget you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In yet another heartbreaking development in Russia's war on Ukraine, a Ukrainian girl's apparent journal note to her deceased mother is circulating on Twitter.

The Ukrainian mother was presumably killed in shelling by the Russians.

A translation of the girl's words shares an emotional message to the dead mother, as found in the purported journal or calendar entry. The child wrote, in part, according to the tweet: "Mom, This letter is a present for you."

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared the girl's apparent journal entry on Twitter; he did not interview the child.

The tweet from April 8, 2022, with the girl's reported journal entry is shown above.

The 9-year-old girl went on, according to the translation, "Thank you for my childhood. You're the best mom in the world."

The girl continued, "I will never forget you. I wish you'll get [to] heaven and be happy there." She finished with, "See you in heaven" and signed her name, "Galia" — adding two kisses, according to the translation.

Russian-English bilingual former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and expert in Russian affairs Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Digital the message is written in Russian — with the first word "Mama" appearing in printed letters, not cursive.

The rest of the message is written in a very neat cursive, though there are noticeable mistakes within the first sentence of the journal entry, she also pointed out.

It's possible that a 9-year-old Ukrainian child did write the message, though Fox News Digital could not independently verify the journal entry. It's also clear that tragic stories in war like this one invoke emotion among Western audiences — and potentially also put pressure on other world leaders to give more support and weaponry to Ukraine.

The tragedy reportedly happened in Borodyanka, where the situation is said to be "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha. In Bucha, mass civilian graves have been found.

Anton Gerashchenko, a government official in Ukraine, also tweeted this message on April 10, 2022, about the destruction in Borodyanka.

As Fox News Digital reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, said during his nightly address on Saturday that his country's goal in the war with Russia is peace "as soon as possible."

"The task of our anti-war coalition is quite clear — to end this war started by Russia as soon as possible," he said on Saturday evening. "To liberate our land from invaders. And to guarantee the security of Ukraine and, consequently, the security of democracy and freedom of the nations of Eastern Europe."

Zelenskyy also warned the rest of Europe that Russia's target was "the whole European project," Fox News Digital noted.

The war against Ukraine by the Russians began on Feb. 24, 2022.