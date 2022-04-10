UK's Johnson vows 120 additional armored vehicles after walking the streets of Kyiv: LIVE UPDATES
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Saturday, before announcing additional military assistance. The aid included 120 additional armored vehicles and new missile systems.
In a nightly address Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to Russia's "self-confidence" and said they intend to invade all of Europe.
“Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone," Zelenskyy said, adding the "entire European project is a target for Russia.”
“Freedom does not have time to wait,” Zelenskyy continued. "When tyranny begins its aggression against everything that keeps the peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately."
