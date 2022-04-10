Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

UK's Johnson vows 120 additional armored vehicles after walking the streets of Kyiv: LIVE UPDATES

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Saturday, before announcing additional military assistance. The aid included 120 additional armored vehicles and new missile systems.

Covered by: Fox News and Lawrence Richard

5Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Russia's military fired seven missiles into Mykolayiv: report

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Zelenskyy calls for 'immediate' action as 'Freedom does not have time to wait'

In a nightly address Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to Russia's "self-confidence" and said they intend to invade all of Europe.

“Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone," Zelenskyy said, adding the "entire European project is a target for Russia.”

“Freedom does not have time to wait,” Zelenskyy continued. "When tyranny begins its aggression against everything that keeps the peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

UK's Johnson announces additional military aid after visiting Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was joined in Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who vowed additional military assistance in their war with Russia.

The additional 120 armored vehicles and new missile systems, however, is not enough, the Ukrainian president said.

“Of course it’s not enough. Because Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone," Zelenskyy added. "The entire European project is a target for Russia.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

UK's Boris Johnson and Zelenskyy walked through Kyiv: video

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Click here for Saturday’s live coverage

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here