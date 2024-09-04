It's fall, y'all – 8 decorative pieces to help you welcome the season

Invite fall into your home with the addition of soft furnishings that will announce the new season is in full swing. We've picked five key pieces that scream fall and add cozy warmth to your living area. From throws, pillows and inviting signs – these items will help put the sweltering summer days behind you and welcome in the new season. So sit back, snuggle up and reach for that pumpkin spice latte because it's fall, y'all.

Here are eight picks to welcome cooler weather inside your home:

A seasonal wreath can greet guests at the door and create that welcoming feeling from the start. This farmhouse pumpkin wreath from Amazon is a great choice and a warm, inviting sign for your family and friends. Plus, it features 20 warm LED lights, creating an extraordinary luminous ambiance. This harvest wreath with autumn leaves is equally welcoming, $24.97 at Walmart.

This set of two pumpkin-base candles on Amazon is beautifully crafted and an elegant addition to any fall decor. The candles emit a floral scent to help create a relaxing and calming environment. You could also set the fall mood with this beautiful Voluspa spiced pumpkin latte reed diffuser, $32 at Frontgate.

These versatile and easy-to-use fall pillow covers on Amazon are a quick way to upgrade your decor and create a cozy atmosphere. Reviewers give high marks to these seasonal pillowcases' color variety and quality. A similar set of four fall decorative pillowcases is available at Walmart for $14.99.

The comfort of cozying up under a warm throw when the weather starts to cool is one of the highlights of the fall season. This chunky knit chenille throw on Amazon is great for snuggling on the couch. This knit throw, $199.99 at Linens and Hutch, got hundreds of five-star reviews for its warmth and quality.

Nothing evokes fall more than a crackling fire. Adding a fireplace screen like this Victoria beveled-glass fireplace screen on Frontgate is a great way to update your decor. The beveled glass panels of this screen reflect even moderate flickers from fires, filling the room with a dazzling light display. This metal fireplace screen, $109 at Amazon, features a detailed tree of life design at the front.

Create special memories while creating your own farmhouse fall sign. This DIY fall sign kit from Amazon has everything you need to create an inviting sign; just add friends and the mulled wine. If you prefer to skip the DIY, you can get this elegant wood pallet sign personalized with your family name, on sale for $45.49 at Personalization Mall.

A new doormat to welcome fall weather is an easy way to change things up and keep your home mud-free. This Peyton Pumpkin door mat from Grandin Road is handmade from all-natural coir, known for its scrubbing power and resistance to the elements. Frontgate's Harvest Leaves doormat, $79.20, features fall leaves.

Get ahead of the mess your mucky pup is bound to make while enjoying the favorable fall weather with the addition of a waterproof mat. This waterproof mat on Amazon is beautiful enough to live on your couch and comes in a stunning fall hue to help welcome the season. If you want a more luxurious option, try the fur-like PawBrands PupProtector, $108.99 at Chewy.com.