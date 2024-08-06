8 must-have fall sweaters for your wardrobe

The pumpkin spice lattes are flowing, so you know what that means – fall sweater weather. You probably have a few styles lingering from last season. If you are wondering how to update your closet, we've picked seven fall sweaters you'll love this season and will refresh your existing collection. Wear them to work, the park, at home – anywhere you want to look on trend and feel cozy.

Here are our eight picks we think you should have in your closet this fall:

The spring/summer 2024 runways featured oversized cardigans in various styles and colors. You will be comfortable and look good in this oversized cardigan from FreePeople. Try a cropped option like this oversized cardigan from the Gap.

Original price: $49.99

Wear a chunky knit sweater this fall to give off a carefree vibe. This chunky knit sweater from Amazon, which checks many boxes for what's on trend this season, is the perfect garment to keep you warm and stylish. This chunky knit cardigan from Anthropologie has gorgeous 3D flowers.

Bold colors can add energy and freshness to your fall wardrobe. This lapis blue cashmere crewneck sweater from Tuckernuck has a timeless silhouette. Add bright pink to your looks this season with this cashmere blend crewneck from White House Black Market.

11 SUPPLEMENTS FOR PEOPLE WHO WORK OUT THAT YOU CAN BUY ON AMAZON

Original price: $79.99

This checkered zipper cardigan from Mango is striking but friendly enough to pair with many outfits this fall. Or try this jacquard-knitted sweater with a classic Nordic design made from soft and warm wool from Fjällräven.

Original price: $148

Cropped sweaters are back again this fall. Wear this style alone or as a layered look. This cropped cable crew sweater from Quince is perfect for a day out in the park. This cropped boxy cardigan from Everlane, made with chunky, ribbed organic cotton, screams cozy!

Sweater dresses are expected to be in style for fall and winter. This colorblock ribbed mock neck sweater dress from Ann Taylor is bold, modern and graphic. Or try this fit-and-flare maxi sweater dress, which is on sale for less than $50 at Old Navy.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Keep warm but don't sacrifice on style with this micro-rib turtleneck, available at Everlane . This classic fold-over turtleneck with long fitted sleeves has a snug fit throughout. Wear it on its own or under a sweater for extra warmth. Anthropologie's turtleneck sweater midi dress is perfect for lounging and living.

STANLEY'S NEWEST LAUNCH - THE CROSS BOTTLE - LETS YOU WEAR YOUR WATER

Original price: $54.99

The total knitwear look is slated to be a big trend this fall. Grab this cardigan and pants set on sale at Forever 21 for a look that can carry you to the office or the big game. For the ultimate office ensemble, try this skirt and sweater set on sale for $90 at Macy's.