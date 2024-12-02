Trending gifts for him this Christmas

The holiday season is here, and with it comes the joy and cheer—but also the challenge of finding the perfect Christmas gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s your father, brother, husband, son, friend or coworker, selecting a thoughtful and unique present can feel overwhelming to say the least.

This year, the key to holiday gifting is balancing practical and personal. From tech gadgets and grooming essentials to fitness items and more, there’s something out there for every kind of guy. In this guide, we’ve rounded up ten holiday gifts for men that are certain to show how much you care. So, grab your shopping list, and let’s make this season merry, memorable and hassle-free.

Every year, there’s a hot new gadget to try. The Xreal Air 2 glasses are a cutting-edge innovation in wearable technology, blending style with advanced augmented reality (AR) capabilities. These smart glasses are designed for portability and comfort and can provide an immersive, high-resolution visual experience ideal for gaming, productivity, or entertainment. You can also check out Ray-Ban’s trendy Wayfarer version, which uses Meta AI so you can take photos or video, capture exactly what you’re seeing in real time.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Don’t let the cold weather keep him from his fitness routine. Indoor bikes are great indoor fitness options, and this one from Schwinn has everything he needs with an affordable price tag. The Schwinn IC3 indoor cycling bike is a versatile and affordable option for fitness enthusiasts looking to bring the intensity of studio cycling into their homes. Designed with a robust steel frame, the IC3 offers durability and stability, even during vigorous workouts. Its 40-pound flywheel provides a smooth and realistic riding experience with customizable resistance levels to suit beginners or even seasoned cyclists. Help him track his progress with another trendy gift—the Oura Ring or soothe sore muscles with a Bluetooth-enabled massage gun.

Guys who are hard to shop for will love sherpa-lined suede slippers that they can wear indoors or out. Crafted with a premium suede or leather upper, these UGG Ascot slippers exude a refined look while offering durability. Inside, they are lined with UGG's signature plush wool, providing warmth and a soft, cozy feel that is great for colder months. Go a step further and grab him this matching microfiber plush robe from Ralph Lauren.

15 PORTABLE GIFTS FOR HOLIDAY TRAVELERS WHO NEED TO TRAVEL LIGHT

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the hottest movies of the year and any fan will surely love this fashionable and functional limited edition tribute. This watch, designed in collaboration with Marvel and Fossil, combines high-quality craftsmanship with striking Deadpool-themed details. The dial features Deadpool’s signature logo and cheeky design elements that reflect his irreverent personality, while the stainless steel case and leather strap ensure durability. If he prefers a more discreet superhero look, try this "super titanium" style from Citizen, also under $500.

If he loves to cook and work with his hands, look no further than this clever knife-making kit from Man Crates. It supplies all the tools he needs to make his own state-of-the-art chef’s cleaver. Or if he’d prefer a shiny new knife without doing any work, check out this SHOGUN one from Dalstrong.

10 UNIQUE ADVENT CALENDARS TO HELP YOU COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS

If he’s an outdoor enthusiast all year round, look no further than this Solo Stove smokeless fire pit. Designed with airflow systems to minimize smoke while maximizing heat, it weighs just 20 pounds and has a convenient carrying case and all the necessary tools. While Solo Stove is considered the gold standard in smokeless fire pits, you can try this copycat style for $148 at Walmart.

If he’s a grillmaster, he might love these rolling grilling baskets, which allow for even heating and work on any grill. You can use them for veggies, shrimp, chicken, steak, or anything else your heart desires! While you’re at it, upgrading or replacing his grill tools set is an excellent idea.

Whether he’s heading to the gym, work or a weekend getaway, the Carhartt Classic Duffel is a durable and versatile bag designed for those with rugged style. Crafted from heavy-duty polyester with a water-repellent finish, it is designed to withstand tough conditions and protect your belongings. The spacious main compartment offers ample room for clothes, tools or gear, while the zippered pocket and small interior compartments provide organized storage for smaller essentials. If he prefers a more hands-free approach, this large-capacity backpack, also from Carhartt, is a smart choice.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

For the guy who likes to stay groomed, this Manscaped "Lawn Mower" offers two heads for wet and dry trimming safely and nick-free. The Lawn Mower’s sleek, cordless design and long-lasting rechargeable battery add convenience, making it a reliable addition to any grooming routine. Maybe he doesn’t take enough time for himself, so you can encourage him to do so by adding this Triple Play skincare set from luxury men’s line Jack Black.

If he’s a fan of the show Yellowstone, he’s sure to love this rugged scent inspired by the popular series. He can channel his inner cowboy and ride off into the sunset sporting the "official" scent of the show, with notes of raw bergamot, crisp clary sage, smoked whiskey, charred vanilla and rough-cut tobacco. If he’s more patriot than a rancher, check out Tru Western’s Tru American, whose whiskey flask-inspired bottle is bursting with grapefruit, pepper, musk, and amber notes.