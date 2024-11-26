Trending gifts for her this Christmas

Whether you're shopping for your mom, sister, aunt, wife or girlfriend this holiday season, the latest trending Christmas gifts offer something for everyone that celebrates their unique styles, interests and passions. From indulgent self-care items to high-tech gadgets and timeless jewelry and accessories, this year's trending gifts reflect a blend of practicality, personalization and creativity. It's all about selecting thoughtful presents that resonate with their personalities and make them feel truly seen and appreciated.

For the fashion-forward, trending jewelry and high-quality wardrobe staples are a surefire hit, while the tech-savvy woman will love smart devices to add more convenience to her life. No matter the recipient, these ten gift ideas are designed to bring a smile and create lasting memories, ensuring your thoughtfulness shines through every choice.

If she’s religious, she’ll love these stylish Mondo Cattolico bracelets made with real freshwater pearl rosary beads blessed by the Pope himself! They symbolize faith and tradition straight from Italy. If you’re looking for something a little less pious but still traditional, check out these 14K gold freshwater pearl studs . Earrings are a safe bet for gift-giving because they’ll always fit!

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

With easy sizing and minus the painful wires, this versatile bralette from Truekind is a safe bet for any gal on your list. A high-quality bra can elevate their wardrobe, providing both function and a touch of indulgence. A smoothing cami with a built-in bra can also be a practical choice. This onefrom Shapermint Essentials at Macy’s comes in several colors and a wide size range to suit all her needs for only around $22!

A leather journal is a timeless and elegant gift combining practicality with a luxury touch. Perfect for writers, dreamers, and planners, this elegantly crafted one with Coach’s signature leather beautifully captures her thoughts, ideas and memories in style. The supple leather cover exudes sophistication and durability, making it a cherished keepsake that ages gracefully over time. Pair it with a high-quality Kate Spade pen for an added thoughtful touch, and you’ve got a meaningful and versatile gift for any woman.

Sol de Janeiro has become as ubiquitous as Stanleys with the current generation. Even if your gift recipient is older than 20, she can’t refuse the sweet-smelling scents of these Sol de Janeiro spritzers . Stash them in her purse for a quick refresh anytime, anywhere. Or, if she prefers an old favorite instead, check out this Jo Malone set at Nordstrom in a beautifully wrapped gift box for fuss-free gifting.

A classic leather bag always stays in style. This "Val" style duffle bag at Coach is made of real leather and is expensive-looking, but it has an affordable price tag. It has plenty of room and pockets to stash all her essentials, as well as an extra long strap so she can wear it messenger style. Go a step further and grab her a matching wallet , too!

You could get her a watch—or you could get her a watch that also helps her keep her health and fitness in check. The Fitbit Luxe , with its gold bracelet style band, is the perfect blend of style and functionality. It is an excellent gift for anyone seeking health and wellness without sacrificing style. This sleek fitness tracker offers advanced features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management tools and activity tracking, all designed to provide a holistic and comprehensive view of health. Amazon offers a similar style for under $50.

This smart mug and warmer is a game-changer for the woman who loves her morning coffee or tea but can never keep it hot. These handy devices keep beverages at the perfect temperature for hours, ensuring every sip is as warm and satisfying as the first. This one offers adjustable heat settings and up to 90 minutes of heat, a sleek design and even an auto-shutoff feature for safety. If she’s drinking her hot beverages on the go, they make a smart mug for that, too!

Silk pillowcases like this one from Blissy are trending as a must-have luxury item for beauty and wellness lovers. Known for being gentle on skin and hair, they reduce friction to minimize wrinkles and hair breakage while offering a cool, smooth sleeping surface. Amazon also offers more budget-friendly blends in various colors to match any bedroom aesthetic. Don’t forget to complete the set with a silk sleep mask!

This Hansong LED vanity mirror is perfect for makeup enthusiasts and anyone who loves a little extra glam in their routine. Its adjustable lighting mimics daylight, ensuring flawless makeup application, and it has a 10x magnification option for precision. Make makeup storage easy for her with this handy waterproof organizer, which is under $20.

Encourage her to take the night off and have a spa night at home! This beautifully designed diffuse has a built-in humidifier, 14 different colors of lights, and a 4-timer setting. It’s bundled with essential oil sets that offer soothing scents like lavender, jasmine, and citrus—ideal for stress relief, promoting better sleep, or enhancing a cozy atmosphere. If she’s more of an on-the-go person than a homebody, you can't beat these adorable $10 portable mini diffusers!