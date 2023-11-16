Trendiest baby names of 2023 revealed as Liam is knocked off No. 1 spot for the first time in years

A list of the top trending baby names of 2023 has a new name snagging the No. 1 spot.

Experts have unveiled the most popular baby names for boys and girls, according to proprietary data from BabyCenter, an online media company under Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P).

Along with a list of names rising in popularity this year, the name trend gurus have also revealed the trends that have declined.

"BabyCenter's baby name reports are unique because we're able to analyze self-reported data from hundreds of thousands of our members in real time," Christine Mattheis, Group VP of content and brand solutions at BabyCenter, shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"This enables our team to spot trends much faster than baby name reports that rely on data from the Social Security Administration, which is only reported once annually for the prior year."

The biggest shock within the 2023 data report is that the name Liam has been overthrown as the top name after ruling the lists from 2019 to 2023.

Noah now reigns supreme — and is followed by Liam and Oliver for the top boy names.

The three most popular baby names for girls are the same as last year, with Olivia, Emma and Amelia coming out on top, according to BabyCenter data.

BabyCenter has shared some key highlights from its recent "Most Popular Baby Names of 2023" report.

Highlights from the Most Popular Baby Names of 2023

Noah

Noah comes from the Hebrew word "noach," which means "rest" and "comfort." It dates all the way back to the Book of Genesis in the Old Testament, BabyCenter reported.

For the first time in five years, Liam has been dethroned and Noah is now the No. 1 boy's name — the two names have swapped first and second place.

The name Noah has variations that exist in at least 30 different languages: Noé (French), Noa (Persian), Nooh (Hindi) and Naoi (Irish), the baby name team shared.

Ezra

Ezra is a Hebrew name that means "help" or "helper." It derives from the lengthy Hebrew moniker "Azaryahu," which means "God helps," the naming website noted.

For the first time ever, Ezra has made a place for itself on the top 10 list of most popular boys' names.

"Registrations for Ezra rose quickly in the second half of this year, causing [the name] to leap from No. 12 to No. 9," BabyCenter reported.

‘L’ Names

The top list of boys' names has been taken over by the letter "L."

Half of the names that make up the top 10 most popular boys' names begin with the letter L: Liam (No. 2), Lucas (No. 6), Levi (No. 7), Leo (No. 8) and Luca (No. 10).

"[These results are] making up the largest portion of names that start with a similar letter," the BabyCenter commented.

‘M’ Names

The biggest single letter for girls' names is "M," which is rising in popularity, according BabyCenter's data.

"BabyCenter saw spikes in registrations for the names Miley (up 501 spots), Mckinley (up 242 spots), Mavis and Milan (each up 228 spots), and Mallory (up 217 spots)," the parenting resource stated.