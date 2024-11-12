Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

7 mugs for keeping your drinks hot all day long

These to-go mugs are stylish and durable options

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
These to-go mugs will last for years and will keep your coffee hot for hours. 

These to-go mugs will last for years and will keep your coffee hot for hours.  (iStock )

Running some errands out of the house? Going for a hike? Taking an evening walk? No matter what you’re doing on the go, a good cup of coffee or tea is the perfect companion. But, if you want your drinks to stay hot longer than a few minutes, you need the right to-go mug.

There’s a whole world of mugs to choose from. There’s ceramic, stainless steel, glass and more. Then you need to decide between all the different colors! To help you find some of the top choices, here are seven to-go mugs that promise to keep your drinks hot for hours and hours.

Stanley classic camp mug: $23

Go small but mighty with the Stanley camp mug. 

Go small but mighty with the Stanley camp mug.  (Amazon )

Before Stanley ever started making water bottles, they had the classic Stanley camp mug. Designed to keep your drinks hot for hours, the classic camp mug is durable and leakproof, so you can sip your coffee or tea even while you’re on the go. You can also get a Stanley classic camp mug from Amazon.

UNWRAP THE NEW STANLEY AND COMFORT & JOY WATER BOTTLE COLLECTION

Hydro Flask stainless steel tumbler: $27.05

This to-go mug is comfortable to hold and sip from. 

This to-go mug is comfortable to hold and sip from.  (Amazon )

A Hydro Flask stainless steel tumbler is leak-resistant and well-insulated, promising to keep your drinks hot (or cold) all day. The comfortable grip also makes the cup easy to hold, and it fits snuggly into most cupholders. You can also find a Hydro Flask tumbler on Amazon.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Yeti 20 oz. travel mug: $38

Yetis come in a beautiful array of colors. 

Yetis come in a beautiful array of colors.  (Amazon )

A popular option for travel mugs is the Yeti 20 oz. mug. It comes in dozens of colors, from bright beautiful ones to more muted classic options. The 20 oz. cups come with an easy-grip handle, is cupholder compatible and can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Amazon also has Yeti 20 oz. travel mugs in multiple color options.

Thermos Stainless King mug: $24.99

This old-school to-go mug is sure to keep your drinks piping hot.

This old-school to-go mug is sure to keep your drinks piping hot. (Amazon )

The grandfather of all travel mugs is the Thermos Stainless King mug. It’s the mug that dads swear by, and for good reason. It’s durable, will keep your drinks hot for up to seven hours and the DrinkLock™ sealing lid is completely leak-proof. You can also get a Thermos mug on Amazon.

Owala SmoothSip stainless steel tumbler: $24.99

Easily sip your coffee on the go with an Owala. 

Easily sip your coffee on the go with an Owala.  (Amazon)

Owalas are the up-and-coming water bottle, but Owala also has the Smoothsip tumbler. It’s made of durable stainless steel, comes in a unique set of colors, and it’s BPA, lead and phthalate-free. Amazon also has Owala SmoothSips.

TRY THESE 5 TRENDING WATER BOTTLES YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

RTIC road trip travel mug: $16.99

Choose the colorful and durable RTIC to-go mug. 

Choose the colorful and durable RTIC to-go mug.  (Amazon )

RTIC, famed for its coolers, also has travel mugs. The RTIC road trip travel mug keeps beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also lined with ceramic that prevents the usual metallic taste some water bottles have. You can also find RTIC road trip travel mugs on Amazon.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Simple Modern Voyager tumbler: $32.99

Go simple with this well-designed tumbler. 

Go simple with this well-designed tumbler.  (Simple Modern )

Anyone looking for a simple to-go mug that’s reliable can find exactly what they’re looking for in the Simple Modern Voyager tumbler. It comes in a few classic colors and there are even Christmas patterns for the holiday season. It’s designed not to spill, thanks to the grips on the bottom and the leak-proof lid. 

Deals