7 mugs for keeping your drinks hot all day long

Running some errands out of the house? Going for a hike? Taking an evening walk? No matter what you’re doing on the go, a good cup of coffee or tea is the perfect companion. But, if you want your drinks to stay hot longer than a few minutes, you need the right to-go mug.

There’s a whole world of mugs to choose from. There’s ceramic, stainless steel, glass and more. Then you need to decide between all the different colors! To help you find some of the top choices, here are seven to-go mugs that promise to keep your drinks hot for hours and hours.

Before Stanley ever started making water bottles, they had the classic Stanley camp mug. Designed to keep your drinks hot for hours, the classic camp mug is durable and leakproof, so you can sip your coffee or tea even while you’re on the go. You can also get a Stanley classic camp mug from Amazon.

A Hydro Flask stainless steel tumbler is leak-resistant and well-insulated, promising to keep your drinks hot (or cold) all day. The comfortable grip also makes the cup easy to hold, and it fits snuggly into most cupholders. You can also find a Hydro Flask tumbler on Amazon.

A popular option for travel mugs is the Yeti 20 oz. mug. It comes in dozens of colors, from bright beautiful ones to more muted classic options. The 20 oz. cups come with an easy-grip handle, is cupholder compatible and can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Amazon also has Yeti 20 oz. travel mugs in multiple color options.

The grandfather of all travel mugs is the Thermos Stainless King mug. It’s the mug that dads swear by, and for good reason. It’s durable, will keep your drinks hot for up to seven hours and the DrinkLock™ sealing lid is completely leak-proof. You can also get a Thermos mug on Amazon.

Owalas are the up-and-coming water bottle, but Owala also has the Smoothsip tumbler. It’s made of durable stainless steel, comes in a unique set of colors, and it’s BPA, lead and phthalate-free. Amazon also has Owala SmoothSips.

RTIC, famed for its coolers, also has travel mugs. The RTIC road trip travel mug keeps beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also lined with ceramic that prevents the usual metallic taste some water bottles have. You can also find RTIC road trip travel mugs on Amazon.

Anyone looking for a simple to-go mug that’s reliable can find exactly what they’re looking for in the Simple Modern Voyager tumbler. It comes in a few classic colors and there are even Christmas patterns for the holiday season. It’s designed not to spill, thanks to the grips on the bottom and the leak-proof lid.