Unwrap the new Stanley and Comfort & Joy water bottle collection

Looking for festive gift ideas for the holiday season? Stanley has got you covered with their launch of holiday-themed tumblers and water bottles. The new collection features classy colors wrapped in bright gold accents. Aside from their classic bottles, there are even tumbler options for the beer and wine drinkers in your life.

Whether you gift one of these Stanleys to yourself or a friend or family member, you can stay hydrated while properly celebrating the holidays. Here are nine of the stand-outs from Stanley’s full Comfort & Joy collection.

The Holiday Quencher is a take on Stanley’s classic 40 or 30 oz. Quencher. It embodies the holiday spirit with gold accents and a deep red, pink or light blue color, perfect for pairing with your holiday décor.

A durable water bottle, the Holiday IceFlow is a giant 30 oz water bottle with a built-in flip-up straw and a handle you can attach to a backpack. The straw is leak resistant and the whole bottle, as big as it is, still fits in any average-sized cupholder.

You can get a basic screw top water bottle in all the holiday colors when you choose the Holiday All Day slim bottle. It’s a sleek, slim bottle that has a 20 oz. capacity, ideal for a daily-use bottle at work or on the go.

Love Stanley and wine? Well, now you can get the best of both worlds! The Holiday All Day wine set includes a slim bottle, which can hold an entire bottle of wine, and two wine tumblers, all-in-one of the beautiful holiday colors.

If beer is more your go-to drink over the holidays, you can bring beer on-the-go (responsibly, of course) with the Holiday Stay-Chill growler set. You can choose from a gorgeous red or navy blue color, wrapped in gold accents. The growler keeps 64 ounces of liquid chilled for up to 24 hours, and you get two pint tumblers as well.

Gear up for winter camping or prepare for next year’s camping season with some new, high-tech Holiday Stay camping mugs. You get a pack of two to-go mugs in holiday colors. The mugs are 24 oz. mugs that promise to keep your drinks warm for hours.

The Holiday Legendary Classic bottle provides 1.5-quarts of space that keeps your drinks at your desired temperature for hours due to the double-wall vacuum insulation. The insulated lid also doubles as a small cup for drinking.

You can get a Holiday Stay-Chill stacking pint on its own in the three unique holiday colors. Your favorite drinks will stay ice-cold while you drink them, and the cup is dishwasher safe when you’re done using it.

Gift two Stanleys in one with the Holiday Quencher H2.0 sip set. You’ll get a 40 oz. and 14 oz. Quencher. You can either keep one for yourself and gift the other or gift both in a set. When you need to quench your thirst, the 40 oz. Quencher is perfect, but for an everyday bottle, the 14 oz. is more portable.