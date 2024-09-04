Tourists now visiting countries with 'do not travel' warning, plus most popular coffee in these states

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'ADDED THRILL' – Tourists are taking their travels to a new extreme by visiting countries that have a "do not travel" warning — such as Afghanistan or Iran. Travel experts shared cautions and insights. Continue reading...

DORM DECOR – Amid today's sophisticated and high-end dorm-room decor, what are parents and students to do? A mental health professional shared four key insights for families as their kids start college. Continue reading…

PERK UP – A new study revealed the coffee beverages that are the most popular in major U.S. states. Is a black cup of Joe or a flavored latte more likely to be consumed? Continue reading...

SEASONAL CHANGES – Breathe easier, avoid allergies and support your immune system when you try out these products. Continue reading...

EXPERT WEIGHS IN –A Reddit post about whether it's OK to leave a wedding early sparked a conversation about proper etiquette in the comments section. Continue reading...

THE 'UNSINKABLE' – Titanic's decay and a lost statue from the ocean liner's first-class lounge has been newly photographed by researchers. Continue reading...

EASY RECIPE – The founder of Little Kitchen Academy shared a vegetable stir-fry recipe to help get veggies on children's plates. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION