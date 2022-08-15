Pet website helps families find their animal match: 'PawsLikeMe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re looking to adopt a pet, there’s a website that’ll match you to a furry friend based on compatibility.

The website is called "PawsLikeMe" and it’s a unique pet-matching service that connects aspiring pet owners to cat and dog profiles based on a personality quiz – much like what is done in the dating world.

PawsLikeMe says its quiz is a "3-minute smart survey" that questions respondents on "four core personality quadrants," including energy levels, confidence, focus and independence.

When Fox News Digital took the dog matching quiz on Monday, Aug. 15, there were 40 questions in total.

The answers a user provides helps PawLikeMe create a personality, lifestyle and household assessment that ends up being used in the pet-matching process.

An algorithm is used to tailor match human respondents with their "ideal pet," which is detailed in a summary.

PawsLikeMe then provides a "matching pets list," so users can find nearby cats and dogs who are currently in need of homes.

This auto-populated list ranks matches by an overall compatibility score. Users can also search through their matches with preference filters, such as location, household needs, physical traits (age, size, gender and breed) and adoption group.

More than 869 "canine candidates" were suggested after Fox News Digital took the dog matching quiz.

PawsLikeMe’s website states that most of the animals displayed on its website are from shelters and rescue centers.

The company says it offers a peer-to-peer rehoming service that connects aspiring pet owners with cats and dogs who were rescued and need of a loving family.

It’s not immediately clear how many users PawsLikeMe has or how many successful matches have been made.

Fox News Digital reached out to PawsLikeMe for comment.

The PawsLikeMe Facebook page claims more than a million people have been matched to shelter animals by its rehoming service and that users rated its pet-matching service as "over 95% accurate."