Create a beautiful Thanksgiving table setting with these 9 finds

Every year, families gather around a table full of food and observe Thanksgiving. It’s a time to celebrate family and togetherness, all centered around a table of mouth-watering dishes. Underneath all that food is the table décor that sets the mood for the whole meal.

This year, you can elevate your Thanksgiving table setting with just a few small touches. A fall-themed tablecloth and runner, seasonal décor and festive plates all create a cozy atmosphere worthy of celebrating in.

The table runner is one of the stars of the show (after the turkey, of course). It’s where all your dishes will be displayed, so pick a festive fall-themed runner your guests will love. A burnt orange, sheer table runner from Amazon will look great with any tablecloth and dishes you have. Or, get all the fall colors in one with this plaid table runner from Wayfair.

Original price: $99.99

You need large, festive plates for Thanksgiving. The pumpkin plate set from Pfaltzgraff is a classic, beautiful set that includes dinner plates, salad plates and a mug. If you prefer an easier clean-up, fun holiday-themed paper plates work well, too. Amazon has decorative paper plates with a pumpkin pattern.

Vintage bud vases filled with real or artificial flowers help create a beautiful centerpiece that creates the Thanksgiving spirit you’re looking for. Get an assortment of 10 unique amber bud vases from Amazon or find a set of three vases in different colors from Walmart.

The tablecloth ties your whole tablescape together. Amazon has a fabric tablecloth in orange with leaves throughout, making it the perfect tablecloth for Thanksgiving and all of fall. You can also choose a solid colored tablecloth from the Vermont Country Store. They’re woven from 100% cotton and festive enough to also use all fall.

Cloth napkins are reusable and can be customized to the rest of your table setting. You can stay simple and go with a set of 12 orange napkins from Amazon or go with a harvest plaid set from Wayfair.

Make your table fun with some turkey tea light holders. They’re adorable and offer a place for pumpkin-scented tea light candles. You can find turkey tea light holders from Amazon or Wayfair.

Add a touch of holiday spirit with fall napkin rings. Go with pumpkin napkin rings from Michael’s, or a mix-and-match pack of gold leaves and pumpkins from Amazon.

Pumpkins and gourds are a quintessential part of Thanksgiving, both in pie, side dishes and as decorations. A set of tabletop pumpkins adds some whimsy to your Thanksgiving table.

Amazon has a set of 12 multi-colored knit pumpkins you can display along a long table. Balsam Hill also has a set of realistic pumpkins in different colors that make perfect centerpieces. You can also go with stoneware pumpkins from Wayfair that come in a set of three.

Complete your centerpieces with gorgeous orange candles, complete with glass holders, like these candles from Amazon. They come in different heights, and you can select different colored candles if you want. Don’t want to have real candles on your table? You can go flameless with these pillar candles from Wayfair.