10 things to help you get cozy for fall movie nights

Movie nights provide the ultimate fall vibes. You get to relax on the couch with a big bowl of popcorn, a toasty blanket, and comfy pajamas all while enjoying your favorite fall movies.

To help prepare you for the ultimate movie marathon, the 10 products on this list will ensure you’re as cozy as possible.

Watching a movie requires popcorn. If you plan to make movie nights a regular thing (which you should), a reusable popcorn bowl is a must. You can get a classic popcorn bowl from Amazon that looks identical to one you’d get at the movies.

Movie watchers who want a more exciting popcorn bowl can find a sports-themed bowl at The Popcorn Factory or a customizable popcorn bowl you can put your family name on.

Keep warm the entire movie with a heated blanket. Amazon and Walmart both have heated blankets in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can customize them to your living room vibe.

A wearable blanket helps you stay warm but keeps your arms free so you can reach into the popcorn bowl. Amazon has a wearable sweatshirt blanket with an oversized pocket that’ll hold your phone, candy and even a small tablet all at once.

L.L. Bean also sells wearable blankets with hoods and two pockets. It’s made from a soft sherpa material for ultimate softness.

Keep your feet nice and toasty while you’re relaxing on the couch watching a movie with a pair of heated slippers. Warmies sells soft, lavender-scented slippers that you can stick in the microwave and warm up. You can find other ultra-soft microwaveable slippers on Amazon.

Flannel pajamas are extra warm, ideal for colder months. Old Navy has women’s flannel pajama sets in a variety of fall and winter patterns. You can just get flannel bottoms from Amazon. They come in packs of four in different colored plaids.

Nothing is quite as comfortable as a onesie. They’re cozy and warm and come in fun styles and patterns. You can get adorable animal onesies from Amazon or go simpler with a football-themed onesie from Fabletics.

Easily keep track of your phone, snacks and the remote when you use a couch cup holder. Amazon has a simple square couch cup holder that balances perfectly on your couch. It includes four cup holders and a phone holder.

Couch cup holders also come in side arm versions that hang over the arm of your couch. This tray from Uncommon Goods has a cup holder and a spot for your book or tablet.

Hold your drink and snacks all in one place with a Stanley snack tray. They fit around the lid of your cup, creating a tray with different snack compartments. You can find these trays on Amazon or at Walmart.

Along with popcorn, candy is a staple of movie night. If everyone in the house wants different candy, a mixed pack can solve the problem. Grab a variety pack of Twix, Milky Ways, Snickers and 3 Musketeers on Amazon or a pack of Twix, Milky Ways, Skittles and Starbursts from Walmart.

Get in some self-care while you watch movies with a heated neck wrap. You simply heat them up in the microwave and sit back and relax. An Ostrichpillow neck wrap is a colorful-weighted wrap made from all-natural clay beads. Amazon has heated neck wraps made from fleece that come in multiple colors and patterns.