Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Texas man invents 1.5K-mile adventure trail, plus Olympian Shaun White reveals cocktail of choice

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Texas man invents 1.5K-mile adventure trail

A Texas native (not pictured) sees the trail he invented to be a legacy similar to Appalachian Trail. (XTX; iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

ADVENTURE AWAITS – A Texas man invented a 1.5K-mile adventure trail for hikers, bikers and horseback riders.

‘FIRST TIME IN HISTORY’ – A replica of the Anne Frank "secret annex" during World War II will be heading to New York City for an exhibit titled "Anne Frank The Exhibition" at the Center for Jewish History.

'AFTER SKI' – Shaun White tells Fox News Digital that après-ski is part of the skiing culture that brings everyone together after hitting the slopes. He also shares his "Slopeside Old Fashioned" cocktail recipe.

apres ski Shaun White Olympian cocktail

Three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White shared  his "Slopeside Old Fashioned" cocktail recipe with Fox News Digital. (iStock, Ilya Savenok for High West Distilleryvia Getty Images)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

EGG-CELLENT' – YouTube chef and "Not Another Cooking Show" host Stephen Cusato of New York tells Fox News Digital there's one ingredient "where you might get tripped up" when making his pasta alla zozzona recipe. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior woman

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals