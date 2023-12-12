Teen passes bar exam at 17, plus Taylor Swift's birthday prompts giving challenge

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MAKING HISTORY – A California resident passed the state bar exam at age 17. He is now one of the state's "youngest practicing attorneys." Continue reading...

VET TURNS 103 – A 103-year-old WWII veteran is sharing his remarkable life story and advice for young people. Continue reading...

SWIFT CHALLENGE – Taylor Swift’s upcoming Dec. 13 birthday is prompting a pet rescue to host a giving challenge. Continue reading...

ICONIC TUTU – The pink tutu that character Carrie Bradshaw wore during the opening credits of the hit show "Sex and the City" is up for auction. Continue reading...

RECORD LONGEVITY – Japan's oldest person, Fusa Katsumi, has died at the age of 116. Continue reading...

WONKA'S WORLD – A Willy Wonka-themed hotel stay is now up for grabs. See how you can book a room full of chocolate and candy. Continue reading...

ROCKETTES' QUIZ – Test your knowledge of the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular in this engaging quiz. Try it here...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION