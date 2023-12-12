Expand / Collapse search
Teen passes bar exam at 17, plus Taylor Swift's birthday prompts giving challenge

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
teen passes CA bar split

Peter Park passed the state bar exam at the age of 17. The State Bar told the AP that it could not confirm that Park is the youngest person to pass the state bar. (Tulare County District Attorney's Office via AP/iStock)

MAKING HISTORY – A California resident passed the state bar exam at age 17. He is now one of the state's "youngest practicing attorneys." Continue reading...

VET TURNS 103 – A 103-year-old WWII veteran is sharing his remarkable life story and advice for young people. Continue reading...

SWIFT CHALLENGE – Taylor Swift’s upcoming Dec. 13 birthday is prompting a pet rescue to host a giving challenge. Continue reading...

Taylor Swift sings

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)

ICONIC TUTU – The pink tutu that character Carrie Bradshaw wore during the opening credits of the hit show "Sex and the City" is up for auction. Continue reading...

RECORD LONGEVITY – Japan's oldest person, Fusa Katsumi, has died at the age of 116. Continue reading...

WONKA'S WORLD – A Willy Wonka-themed hotel stay is now up for grabs. See how you can book a room full of chocolate and candy. Continue reading...

Wonka suite

Wonka’s Sweet Suites are located at two hotels — one in New York and one in Los Angeles. (Booking.com)

ROCKETTES' QUIZ – Test your knowledge of the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular in this engaging quiz. Try it here...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

