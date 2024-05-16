5 mattresses that will transform your sleep are on sale during Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are already heating up! It is a great time to shop at big discounts on many household items, including fantastic deals on mattresses. If you're shopping for a mattress, most major brands have launched their official Memorial Day sales. You can find discounts of up to 40% off.

If you've been suffering from restless nights and think the mattress may have something to do with it, the long holiday weekend is a perfect opportunity to shop for a new deal.

Here are five deals that are too good to pass:

Memory foam mattresses offer the best pressure relief because they conform to your body and take weight off pressure points. Sleep expert Julia Forbes praised Nectar's premier memory foam mattress, on sale for less than $1,000, as a great budget option that doesn't compromise quality. It's an excellent option for teens, side sleepers, and couples looking to stay cool through warm nights. Buy it for 40% off during Nectar's Memorial Day Sale. The mattress is also available to purchase on Amazon.

Latex mattresses feel similar to memory foam but are more resilient (i.e., bouncy) and feel firmer with less sinking in. This latex mattress from Birch by Helix is on sale for less than $2,000. This award-winning mattress is eco-friendly, and reviewers say it delivers a comfortable night's sleep. Wired magazine said it's an excellent option for side sleepers especially. Birch Helix is running a 25% off sale on all mattresses during the Memorial Day holiday. The mattress is also available to buy at Macy's.

Forbes tests all kinds of mattresses in her sleep lab and has named the Titan Plus Luxe, on sale for under $700, her top pick for luxury mattresses for heavy people. This specially designed hybrid is designed for the big, tall and powerfully strong while offering the most plush design available to deliver more comfortable sleep. Titan by Brooklyn Bedding is offering a 25% off sitewide sale during its Memorial Day event. You can also purchase the Titan at Walmart.

A hormonal shift can change how you sleep, and temperature is a top reason to switch mattresses. A mattress that helps you stay cool is necessary for women suffering from hot flashes, night sweats and joint pain. Forbes recommends the Deamcloud Premier, which sells for less than $1,000 because of the cooling airflow around the mattress coils and gel-infused foam. You can also buy the mattress on Amazon.

Back pain is a major reason Americans lose sleep at night, and a bad mattress only exacerbates the situation. A good mattress for back pain focuses on alignment while also providing the right level of support, firmness and comfort. The Saatva Rx Mattress, on sale for less than $3,000, is a top choice for sleepers with chronic back and joint conditions. The mattress includes a layer of gel-foam memory support, reinforced lumbar quilting and higher-tensile coiling to support the lower back.

