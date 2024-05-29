5 new reads ahead of summer 2024 just in time for beach season

Sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks and drinks are all beach essentials.

However, a must-have for your day soaking up the sun and the sand is also a summer-themed book to enjoy while the waves crash around you.

Books set in the summer often tell the story of blossoming romances between two unlikely singles. Sometimes, authors even script a page-turning mystery in a beach setting.

Not only are summer beach reads popular for the story told on the page, but the covers of these books are often extra eye-catching, full of vibrant colors and beautiful summer scenes.

The books in this roundup will not only be fun to read, but will also make a great addition to your bookshelf with their mesmerizing art.

If you are looking for a 2024 beach read, here are five new releases to throw in your bag with the rest of your essentials just in time for summer.

"Jackpot Summer" is the newest released book written by Elyssa Friedland. Set at the Jersey Shore, the summer book describes the events that unfold after a middle-class family wins the lottery.

In this book, three out of four siblings in the Jacobson family purchase Powerball tickets together, while one sibling passes up the opportunity. One of the tickets is a winner, making the three siblings instant millionaires.

They learn quickly that money does not equal happiness.

Friedland's newest reading material follows her 2021 book "Last Summer At the Golden Hotel" and her 2022 book, "The Most Likely Club."

"Jackpot Summer" goes on sale June 11, 2024, just in time for your next beach day.

"Swan Song" by Elin Hilderbrand was released after the author's series of Nantucket-based novels.

The cover of this book alone will get you interested in reading it, as it displays a girl gracefully diving off a boat into the water below.

There are three other books part of the author's Nantucket series: "A Summer Affair," "The Castaways" and "The Perfect Couple."

This summer novel is about a mysteriously wealthy couple whose recently bought $22 million home in Nantucket burns to the ground. In the midst of handling their hardships, their personal assistant goes missing.

Chief of Police Ed Kapenash postpones his retirement to solve the case.

Hilderbrand's newest book is hitting bookshelves on June 11, 2024.

If you love the classic summer romance story arc, "Summer Romance" by Annabel Monaghan is for you.

The main character of this book is a recently single mom whose own mother passed a couple of years prior. She comes across a man named Ethan, who sparks her summer romance.

Monaghan is the author of the books "Nora Goes Off Script" and "Same Time Next Summer."

Her newest book is set to be released on June 4, 2024.

"A Happier Life" by Kristy Woodson Harvey is a family mystery and love story all wrapped into one.

The book is set in the summer in North Carolina. The main character of the book, Keaton Smith, is brought to North Carolina to put her mother's childhood home on the housing market. The adventure teaches Smith a lot about her past.

This beach read is set to be released on June 25, 2024.

Emily Giffin, the author of many books, including the New York Times bestseller "Meant to Be," introduces her newest book to readers, "The Summer Pact."

This book centers around a group of four friends who grow close to each other through college.

"Their lives are forever changed after a desperate act leads to tragic consequences. Stunned and heartbroken, a pact is made to be there for each other in their time of need, no matter how separated they are by circumstances or distance," the summary for the summer book says.

This book will be released to audiences on July 9, 2024.

