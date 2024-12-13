10 subscriptions and memberships for gifts that keep on giving

Subscription services provide a gift that keeps on giving long after the holiday season is over. They’re a way for the giftee to try something new, be it food, television, personal care products or beverages.

This list features subscriptions and membership opportunities that provide wine, beer, beauty products, streaming services, ice cream and more. So, instead of spending hours in stores searching for the perfect gift, think about the subscription services people in your life would love and gift a month or even a year of that subscription.

With Christmas quickly approaching, shipping companies announced their shipping deadlines to receive items in time for the holiday. For FedEx and UPS, the ground shipping deadline is December 18th, versus December 14th when shipped through USPS. But for those looking for more last-minute options, all three carriers have various shipping options that, while more expensive, would deliver items more quickly. Buyers can use overnight shipping from UPS or FedEx to order as late as December 22nd or 23rd, respectively.

Any wine lovers in your family or friend group? A Winc membership will be a huge hit with any of them! Multiple bottles of wine, carefully picked for the receiver, are delivered right to their doorstep each month.

The Winc membership itself is free, but you can select how many credits you want loaded onto the account each month, and that goes towards the many bottles of wine Winc has to offer. All the bottles are also steeply discounted.

Instead of wine, you can also gift beer subscriptions. Beer Drop is one of the most popular beer subscription services. You can choose the type of beer you know your friends or family like and get a customized box of craft beer delivered to their door each month.

Coffee enthusiasts will appreciate a monthly box of coffee from coffee roasters based in the U.S. Gift a month or two of Bean Box and the giftee will get exclusive discounts and early access to some of the world’s most popular coffee.

Anyone who loves TV and movies could use a subscription to three of the most popular streaming services: Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max. This affordable gift is a whole world of streaming options right at the watcher's fingertips. There’s also a Hulu, Disney and ESPN+ bundle for sports lovers.

Peacock’s claim to fame is their huge selection of sports and movies, so anyone who has been dying to watch the latest soccer matches or football games will surely love a Peacock subscription. Plans start at just $7.99 each month, making it easy to gift multiple months or even a full year of the service.

Stitch Fix is a popular clothing subscription service. If you know someone’s exact style, this could be the perfect gift. Each month, Stitch Fix sends a box of five personalized items of clothing and subscribers can choose what they want to keep and what they want to send back. Shipping and returns are completely free, but there is a $20 styling fee.

There has to be someone in your family that’s dreamed of getting ice cream sent straight to their door every month. If so, McConnell’s Pint of the Month Club will be a huge hit. You can choose from a three-month, six-month or year-long subscription. Each month, the giftee will get four pints of different flavored ice cream.

Those people in your life who prefer books over most other things won’t be able to stop talking about a gifted subscription to the Book of the Month club. Every month, the club provides a list of five to seven books. Subscribers can select the ones they want, and they get sent straight to their door.

Gift the joy of self-care with a TheraBox subscription. Carefully curated by therapists, the box comes with wellness products like eye cream, face masks, bath bombs and more. You can select from a large variety of different box collections to customize them to the person you’re gifting the subscription to.

For those constantly buying beauty products, an Ipsy subscription can gift them all the beauty products they could ever want. Plans start at just $14 per month, and come with makeup brushes and sponges, eye shadow, concealer, toner, lipstick, nail polish and more.