Prepare your vehicle for winter with these 10 car maintenance must-haves

Anyone who drives in colder climates knows how much winter can wreak havoc on a vehicle. You can get ahead of the cold with a few key car maintenance products.

From battery jump starters to windshield covers to snow tires and traction chains, these products protect your car from damaging snow and ice and keep you safe while driving.

The last thing you want in the middle of winter is to get stuck somewhere with a dead car battery. Instead of calling AAA or searching for someone to give you a jump-start, make sure you’re prepared with a battery jump-start kit.

These kits are compact and easy to use, making them easy to keep in the trunk of your car. You can get small battery jump-start kits from Amazon or Walmart.

Avoid sitting in your car for 20 minutes while your windshield defrosts by investing in a good ice scraper. Not only do they clear off snow, but you can chip ice off your windshield to get moving a little faster.

Amazon has an extendable ice scraper so you can get the snow off the top of your car or scrape away ice. Walmart has a durable ice scraper with a strong brush that easily gets snow off your car.

Eliminate the need to scrape ice or snow off your windshield with a car windshield snow cover. You just put it on your windshield before a storm and peel it (and all the snow) off to reveal a clean windshield once you're ready to drive. You can find different windshield snow covers on Amazon or Walmart.

During the winter, you never know when it’ll snow. A fold-up shovel you keep in your trunk can help you dig out your car if it suddenly snows while you’re at work or out shopping.

The SnowPro from Amazon folds up into a 22-inch shovel and expands to a full-size shovel in seconds. It’s the ultimate durable shovel with an aluminum head, so it’ll last for years.

During the winter, it’s time to switch out your windshield washer fluid for de-icer washing fluid that helps keep your windshield from freezing. It also helps get ice off your windshield if it’s already frozen. Find de-icer windshield washing fluid on Amazon or Walmart.

Traction chains are a good idea if you frequently drive on particularly snowy or icy roads. They create better traction and keep your wheels from slipping. Amazon and Walmart both sell traction chains for different tire sizes and types.

In the event of an emergency, having extra blankets in your car is a must in the winter. Get a plug-in heated blanket that you can connect to your car’s USB port. That way you can stay warm if you get stranded in the snow, or even if you’re just cold while driving around. Amazon and Walmart both sell heated car blankets.

Constant exposure to salt and chemicals used to keep roads clear from ice and snow can rust the bottom and sides of your car after a while. You can help your car last longer if you regularly clean it with a salt-removing solution. Find Salts Gone solution from Amazon that’s safe for vehicles.

Some wiper blades are designed just for rain, others are all-season and some are designed to withstand ice and snow. Save your windshield wipers by ensuring you have winter-ready ones.

You can get a set of two Bosch winter all-season wipers from Amazon that can withstand the winter. Walmart also has Trico ice windshield wipers specially designed for winter weather.

One of the most important changes you can make to your car in the winter is to switch out your tires for snow tires. Snow tires make a world of difference when you’re in the middle of a snowstorm. You can choose from different tire options on Amazon or at Walmart.