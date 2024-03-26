Expand / Collapse search
Spring 2024: A backyard game, plants and more gifts to grab on Amazon now

Check out these Amazon steals as the spring season begins to bloom

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
Amazon outdoor activities

Spring is in the air, which means gatherings with family and friends are on the horizon. Consider springtime gifts to shop as the season blossoms. Check out the five finds below, which are all available to purchase on Amazon. (iStock)

Springtime can bring an air of vibrancy and renewal as the waiting plants and flowers poke through the dirt and animals emerge from hibernation. 

It can also be a busy time for social events and spending time with loved ones.

Whether you’re shopping for host gifts, Mother’s Day gifts or bridal shower gifts — or just engaging in a kind gesture — this is a great time to show family and friends that you care.

Below, here are five springtime gifts on Amazon that reflect the uplifting nature of the season.

You can find all of these items on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

  • Costa Farms Live Plants, Easy to Grow Indoor Houseplants
  • Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers
  • Bocce Ball Set
  • Armor All Premier Car Care Kit 
  • Handle Garden Planting Tools Set

Costa Farms Live Plants, Easy to Grow Indoor Houseplants, $33.99, Amazon

Live plants for sale on Amazon

This set of three indoor garden plants arrive with ready-to-grow instructions and could make a great gift for a party host or for a loved one this spring season. (Amazon)

Consider gifting potted plants that your special loved one can enjoy indoors or in a garden. 

NASA studies show that having plants improves mood and creativity and reduces stress — and this choice could spruce up a home or office space with natural greenery. 

These live plants also act as natural air filters to help remove toxins from the home.

Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers, $42.99, Amazon

Amazon plant encyclopedia

A garden enthusiast might enjoy this catalog of 4,000 plants and flowers, which features a detailed "plant dictionary" that describes more than 8,000 species and their ideal growing conditions, according to the Amazon product description. (Amazon)

Look for books that celebrate the spirit of spring, such as gardening guides, nature photography books or novels set during the springtime. 

This bloom-focused book contains over 4,000 plants and flowers, endless inspiration and guidance for gardens to thrive.

Bocce Ball Set, $42.99, Amazon

bocce ball set Amazon

Backyard lawn games can really get the party started. Challenge your family and friends to a game of bocce ball. You can play it on the sand or on the grass. This regulation-sized set comes with a durable carrying case.  (Amazon)

Encourage people in your circle to embrace the outdoors with a backyard game set like bocce ball.

This regulation-sized set comes complete with a durable carrying case. It could be all you need to get the good times rolling.

Armor All Premiere Car Care Kit, $30.14, Amazon

Armor All car cleaning spray kit Amazon

Freshen up the interior and exterior of your car with this car care kit made by Armor All. Eight items are included in this purchase. (Amazon)

'Tis the season for spring cleaning, and that includes freshening up your wheels.

Help someone get a car in pristine condition with this Armor All Premiere Car Kit, which contains everything needed to get it spic and span.

Handle Garden Planting Tools Set, $38.99, Amazon

Amazon gardening set

This durable gardening kit comes complete with a sturdy carrying bag. (Amazon)

Got a friend with a green thumb or someone who's looking for a new hobby? 

Grab that person a gardening kit — with essentials like gardening gloves, an apron, a spray bottle and a tool set. 

This 11-piece set could make a great gift for someone who wants to start a small herb garden.

Don’t forget to add a few packets of seeds to help get your friend or loved one started.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 