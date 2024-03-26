Spring 2024: A backyard game, plants and more gifts to grab on Amazon now

Springtime can bring an air of vibrancy and renewal as the waiting plants and flowers poke through the dirt and animals emerge from hibernation.

It can also be a busy time for social events and spending time with loved ones.

Whether you’re shopping for host gifts, Mother’s Day gifts or bridal shower gifts — or just engaging in a kind gesture — this is a great time to show family and friends that you care.

Below, here are five springtime gifts on Amazon that reflect the uplifting nature of the season.

Costa Farms Live Plants, Easy to Grow Indoor Houseplants

Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers

Bocce Ball Set

Armor All Premier Car Care Kit

Handle Garden Planting Tools Set

Consider gifting potted plants that your special loved one can enjoy indoors or in a garden.

NASA studies show that having plants improves mood and creativity and reduces stress — and this choice could spruce up a home or office space with natural greenery.

These live plants also act as natural air filters to help remove toxins from the home.

Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers, $42.99, Amazon

Look for books that celebrate the spirit of spring, such as gardening guides, nature photography books or novels set during the springtime.

This bloom-focused book contains over 4,000 plants and flowers, endless inspiration and guidance for gardens to thrive.

Bocce Ball Set, $42.99, Amazon

Encourage people in your circle to embrace the outdoors with a backyard game set like bocce ball.

This regulation-sized set comes complete with a durable carrying case. It could be all you need to get the good times rolling.

Armor All Premiere Car Care Kit, $30.14, Amazon

'Tis the season for spring cleaning, and that includes freshening up your wheels.

Help someone get a car in pristine condition with this Armor All Premiere Car Kit, which contains everything needed to get it spic and span.

Handle Garden Planting Tools Set, $38.99, Amazon

Got a friend with a green thumb or someone who's looking for a new hobby?

Grab that person a gardening kit — with essentials like gardening gloves, an apron, a spray bottle and a tool set.

This 11-piece set could make a great gift for someone who wants to start a small herb garden.

Don’t forget to add a few packets of seeds to help get your friend or loved one started.