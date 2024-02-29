10 smart home devices that can make your life easier and save money

Installing smart home devices is an easy way to protect your property from significant damage, save on home insurance, and modernize your home. Most insurance agents recommend devices like smoke, CO2, or water sensors to offer enhanced peace of mind and protection for homeowners and provide savings opportunities. Protecting a property from potentially extensive damage means homeowners are less likely to need to file a claim, which may result in lower insurance premiums.

Smart home technology can also increase a home's value as appraisers factor smart home systems into appraisals and homes with intelligent technology may sell faster and command higher prices.

We've selected 10 smart home devices you should consider installing as soon as possible for your home's safety and to score significant savings.

YoLink Smart Home Starter Kit $79.99 on Amazon

The YoLink Smart Home Starter Kit Hub & Water Leak Sensor 4-Pack is a smart home kit with three water sensors and a hub kit. The kit is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It can be controlled with voice commands or applets. It also has a range of up to 1/4 mile in open air. Amazon Prime members can have the kit delivered to their door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

X-Sense Smart Smoke Detector Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo $44.99 on X-Sense

This 2-in-1 smoke and CO alarm provides accurate detection and safety for much-needed peace of mind. It can be used with the X-Sense app to share devices, receive immediate carbon monoxide alarms, and monitor your home's carbon monoxide concentration. It has a replaceable battery and is WiFi-enabled. The product comes with a five-year warranty, and free shipping is available.

August Home, WiFi Smart Lock (4th Generation) $144.99 on Walmart

The August WiFi Smart Lock is a smart lock that can remotely lock or unlock a door, check the door status, grant virtual guest keys, and see who is coming and going. It is easy to install and attaches to an existing deadbolt inside a door so the original keys can be kept. Get in on Walmart with free, next-day shipping.

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home $129.99, now $104.00 on Amazon

The Google Nest Thermostat lets you control the temperature in your home environment entirely with the Google app. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can be programmed by voice command or in the Google Home app. The Nest Thermostat is Energy Star certified.

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit $119.99 on Phillips

The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit includes everything you need to get smart lighting in your home. Control the bulbs in your starter kit — and any other Hue lights you add — with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. The starter kit includes four smart bulbs offering the full white light spectrum and a smart button. The bulbs are as bright as a 75-watt bulb.

Winees WiFi Water Leak Detector, 3 Pack Water Sensors $59.99 on Amazon

Reduce the risk of severe water damage caused by leaks with the Winees WiFi Water Leak Detector. The detector can be controlled with an app and has an adjustable alarm. It has a fully sealed waterproof housing allows it to be used in high-humidity areas for long periods.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit - home security system $329.99 on Amazon

The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit is a home security system with a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender. It is a good fit for 2-4 bedroom homes. It has two motion sensors and eight door/window sensors and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Netro Smart Sprinkler Controller $99.99, now $89.99 on Amazon

The Netro Smart Sprinkler Controller creates and adjusts watering schedules so you can personalize watering for your plants and lawn. You can save up to 50% of your outdoor water by avoiding unnecessary watering.

Furbo Dog Camera $210.00, now $189.99

Ok, so a pet camera won't directly result in savings, but believe us when we say that an anxious dog or a bored one can cause serious damage to your digs. This Furbo 360 Dog Camera means you'll never have to wonder if your dog is chewing on the cushions because you can keep an eye on Fido and toss him a treat when he is being a good boy.

You can buy the camera alone without a subscription on Amazon or find it on Furbo for $70 with a year subscription for $69.

Amazon Smart Plug $24.99 on Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. Smart plugs are Wi-Fi-enabled and plug into your wall outlet to control the flow of electricity to connected devices. Once set up, you can control this smart plug with the Alexa app.

