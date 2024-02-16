Expand / Collapse search
20 Amazon products that will help you get outside more this year

When warm weather hits, be ready to get outside with these Amazon finds

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Whether you want to exercise or relax, these products can help.  (iStock)

With warm weather quickly approaching, you’re likely itching to breathe fresh air that doesn’t freeze your lungs. If you want to get outside more this year, whether for exercise, relaxation or to develop new hobbies, we’ve got a long list of Amazon products that can help you enjoy the great outdoors.

Spring will be here before you know it, so make sure you have everything you need to get out into nature as soon as possible by becoming an Amazon Prime member.

The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

To help you relax

To help you get exercise

Fun & games

To help you develop new hobbies

Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounge Float $59.99, now $39.99

Relax in the sun and stay cool with this lounge pool.  (Amazon)

When temperatures heat up, there’s nothing better than relaxing in a nice pool. If you don’t have the yard for a pool, this tanning lounge float is the best alternative. Blow it up, fill it up with water and relax with your favorite ice-cold drink.

36 Inch Fire Pit with 2 Grills $199.99, now $69.99

Cook all your meals over an open fire with this fire pit setup.  (Amazon)

A fire pit is the perfect addition to an evening with friends or a solo night staying warm. This fire pit takes a regular fire up a notch by providing two grills, allowing you to cook your meals easily over your fire.

Nazhura Set of 2 Relaxing Recliners Patio Chairs $79.95

Every patio or deck needs a set of reclining lounge chairs.  (Amazon)

If your patio or deck is missing something, add these relaxing recliners so you can hang out in the sun all day long. You get a set of two, in one of five colors. You can also check out the color options available from Walmart.

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $31.99, now $26.99

Relax wherever you go with this easy-to-assemble hammock.  (Amazon)

Whether you’re camping or just want to relax in your backyard, this cloth hammock can help you do just that. It’s easy to put up and can be packed away quickly. 

Bluetooth Projector with 100" Screen $99.99, now $65.57

Have family movie nights outside this summer with this Bluetooth projector.  (Amazon)

Moving your family movie night outside is the perfect way for the whole family to get outside on warm spring and summer nights. This Bluetooth projector makes watching movies outside easy. Just put up the screen and connect to your phone, and you can easily cast your favorite movies and shows.

Retro Quad Design Roller Skates $42.99 to $49.99

Take up roller skating with these retro skates.  (Amazon)

Roller skating is back in style these days, and if you’re looking for a fun way to get in some exercise, a good pair of roller skates can go a long way. These retro roller skates come in multiple colors and sizes, perfect for any style.

Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Packable Travel Hiking Backpack $26.99, now $22.94

Take everything you need on your hike with this lightweight pack.  (Amazon)

Hiking is an easy activity to get into. It can be as difficult or as easy as you’d like it to be. With the help of a hiking backpack, you can carry everything you need and more on your hikes. These packs are easy to pack away when not in use and you can choose from a bunch of fun colors.

Crocs Unisex-Adult All Terrain Clogs $30.20 to $58.65

Keep your feet comfy in these all-terrain Crocs.  (Amazon)

Whether you take up a regular walking route or want to start hiking, these all-terrain Crocs will make the journey comfortable. Pick whatever color suits your style and easily fit them snuggly to your feet with the Velcro strap. If you have rewards points at your local shoe store, you can also order them online from Shoe Carnival

FITMYFAVO Jump Rope $9.99, now $8.99

Jump ropes are an affordable piece of exercise equipment.  (Amazon)

Jump rope isn’t just for kids, it’s great exercise for adults, too! This affordable form of exercise is perfect for cardio, building strength and even relieving stress.

Folding Mountain Bike $109.99

Bring your bike wherever you go with this foldable version.  (Amazon)

Bike riding is another form of great exercise. Whether you want to ride on the street or in the woods, this foldable mountain bike can help you get back to riding. The bike is lightweight and folds in half for easy storage.

Fun & games

Cornhole Board Set w/Bean Bags $169.85 to $299.85

Play America's favorite yard game, cornhole. (Amazon)

Cornhole is quickly becoming a popular yard game, so getting your own set of customizable cornhole boards, complete with bean bags and a carrying case, will help you become the go-to house for all your friends.

SPORT BEATS Giant Wooden Yard Dice $21.99

Get two games in one with this giant dice game.  (Amazon)

Yahtzee is a fun indoor game, but it’s even more fun when you’re playing the giant-sized version. Aptly named, Yardzee has giant dice and scorepads, making it the perfect BBQ game.

Giant Tumble Tower, Wooden Stacking Block Game $45.99, now $40.99

Giant Jenga will be the hit of all your summer BBQs. (Amazon)

Giant Jenga makes the game all the more challenging, plus you can take it outside to play on your deck or patio for all your summer game nights.

Lulu Home Jumbo Checkers $21.99, now $16.99

Take checkers up a level with this giant checkers board.  (Amazon)

Whether you’re at the park, the beach or your own backyard, this giant checkers game is the perfect two-person game. Just fold up the cloth board and pack away the checkers when you’re done for an easy clean-up. 

Western Star Soccer Ball $26.94

Get everyone outside with a soccer game, using this regulation ball.  (Amazon)

Playing soccer is an easy way to get everyone outside the house. This regulation soccer ball comes in different colors and is built for a fair and fun game.

To help you develop new hobbies

Raised Garden Bed Kit $69.99, now $39.99

Start your own garden with this raised bed kit.  (Amazon)

Gardening is a hobby that reaps some real rewards. Easily plant tomatoes, beans, flowers or any other plants your heart desires in these garden beds. You can choose from different colors to create the exact garden style you want.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera $77.99

Print photos instantly with this retro Polaroid camera.  (Amazon)

Photography doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby. To go a little old-school, consider this mini, instant Polaroid camera. It’ll print pictures in seconds and is incredibly easy to use. The camera is also available from stores such as Walmart and Best Buy

FunWater Inflatable Ultra-Light Paddle Board $209.95

Take up paddleboarding with this low-cost inflatable board.  (Amazon)

If you live near any body of water, you’ve likely seen someone paddleboarding. It’s a great way to get exercise while having some fun! This inflatable paddleboard is easy to use and comes with everything you need to get started. You can also check out this paddleboard's color options available at Walmart

Samick Sage Archery Recurve Bow $149.99

Learn to shoot a bow with this beginner-level bow.  (Amazon)

Archery is a hobby that’s easy to start. All you need is a bow and somewhere safe to shoot some arrows. This archery recurve bow is perfect for beginners and intermediate archers.

Sougayilang Fishing Rod Combos with Telescopic Fishing Pole $86.98, now $69.98

This retractable fishing pole makes fishing easy.  (Amazon)

One of the most relaxing hobbies is fishing. This rod and reel combo is easy to set up and affordable. You can also find purchase options available from Walmart

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.