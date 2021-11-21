This smoked Mississippi pot roast is perfect for a chilly evening

Pot roast for dinner is always an excellent idea. It's an even better idea when it’s smoked to perfection and perfectly seasoned with paprika, granulated garlic, onion powder, and more. This recipe from OrWhateverYouDo.com also gets a nice boost from the addition of a secret flavor weapon: au jus gravy mix.

"Mississippi pot roast is a great change-up from your traditional pot roast game," says Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com . "Pepperoncini give a nice kick to the end result, and you’re going to want to make sure to have a nice crusty bread around to soak up that excess gravy."

FYI: This recipe is made on a pellet grill, also known as a pellet smoker.

If you don’t have one of these outdoor cookers that lock a ton of smoky, grilled flavor into every dish, Johnson notes that this can be made in the oven, as well. Simply follow the same instructions listed below.

Smoked Mississippi Pot Roast by Nicole Johnson, OrWhateverYouDo.com

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 hours

Ingredients:

5-pound beef chuck roast

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

8 whole pepperoncini peppers

1 packet au jus gravy mix

1 packet dry ranch dressing mix

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ cup chopped carrots

1 stick salted butter

½ cup water

Directions:

Season the meat with salt, paprika, onion powder and black pepper. Preheat a cast-iron skillet or fire up your Blackstone (or another flat top griddle) and give both sides of the meat a good sear. Preheat your pellet grill or oven to 275 °F. Place the seared chuck roast into the bottom of a tinfoil high-sided pan. Pour in the pepperoncini, au jus, ranch dressing mix, garlic, carrots, butter and water. Put the whole shebang on the grill, close the lid and let it ride. Check the roast every hour or so, and adjust the placement on the grill as needed. You want to avoid hot spots so nothing burns. It shouldn't, but with live fire, you have to pay attention. Continue cooking until the meat reaches 200-205 °F, and is fork-tender. Serve with mashed potatoes, buttered rice and/or fresh bread.