Crispy, oven-baked chicken wings perfect for your Game Day spreads

These super crispy oven baked chicken wings had over 100,000 page views last Super Bowl Sunday, but any game day is an excellent excuse to whip up a batch.

"Baking powder changes the pH which allows the chicken wings to crisp up so much better in the oven during the baking process," Christine Pittman, Founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful, tells Fox News, revealing her secret to these supremely crunchy wings.

"The best thing about this for game day is you can do a massive batch of wings at once, or have a few rotating through your oven in batches for a large group. This beats deep-frying because you can only do about 8-10 wings at a time, which takes much longer if you have a large crowd of hungry people," she continues, also noting that these also reheat wonderfully, so you can always them ahead of game day and warm up to serve. make

"Warm them back up at 450 °F in your oven for 15-20 minutes to maintain that crispy texture," says Pittman.

Get the recipe below.

Super Crispy Oven Baked Chicken Wings by Christine Pittman

Serves 4 (20 wings)

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

10 whole chicken wings, cut into flats and drumettes. Discard tips or use for a stock. That leaves you with 20 wing pieces total

1 Tbsp. aluminum-free baking powder such as the Rumford brand

½ tsp. salt

Sauce or dry rub, to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 250 °F.

2. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil. Place an oven-safe rack on top of the cookie sheet.

3. In a large bowl, use your hands to toss the flats and drumettes with the baking powder and salt until the chicken is evenly coated. But do not add extra baking powder. Just mix them so they all have some.

4. Place wings on the rack in single layer. Transfer rack and cookie sheet to oven and cook for 30 minutes. This baking at a low temperature dries the wings out and allows the baking powder to penetrate.

5. After 30 minutes, leave the wings in the oven, but raise the heat to 425 °F. Continue to cook until brown and crispy, 40-50 minutes.

6. Take wings out and let rest 5 minutes. If you’d like, toss in the sauce or rub of your choice, and serve. (Pittman likes this buffalo sauce.)

