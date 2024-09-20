Sleep through the night with these 5 viral bedroom finds

In a world where the hustle and bustle of daily life can leave you tossing and turning, getting a peaceful night's sleep is a luxury many don’t have. But adding a few innovative sleep products to your bedroom may change all that.

These trending sleep items are designed to enhance your slumber sanctuary. From supportive pillows to super soft sheets and comforters, these products may just revolutionize the way you sleep.

Original price: $53.99

The HOMCA memory foam pillow has been all over TikTok the last few weeks. Many creators claim it has helped solve their neck pain and helps them sleep through the night.

Ideal for side and back sleepers, this pillow may be oddly shaped, but it’s certain to be the comfiest pillow you’ve slept on in ages. You can get the viral HOMCA memory foam pillow on Amazon or at Walmart.

Getting a set of bamboo sheets helps hot sleepers stay cool during the night, and they’re extremely soft without the high price of silk or high-thread cotton. Amazon has a set of bamboo sheets that are equivalent to 1000 thread-count cotton sheets, all for under $100. Quince also sells luxurious bamboo sheets that are half the price of high-end brands.

Original price: $84.99

The right mattress topper can transform any bed into a comfortable oasis you’ll never want to leave. Serta makes a particularly comfortable mattress topper the internet raves about. It’s three inches thick and has a cooling gel that’ll keep you cool while you sleep. Get one of these mattress toppers from Amazon, or, if you’re a Sam’s Club member, online at Sam’s Club.

Original price: $195

The comforter you choose can make or break your night’s sleep. The Cloud comforter from Buffy is one of the softest comforters out there. It’s hypoallergenic and is designed for all-season use. It’s also made from recycled materials and upcycles about 50 plastic bottles per comforter, making it a sustainable sleep item.

Original price: $39.99

Need help getting to sleep? A sleep mask with built-in headphones can help block out excess light in the room and allow you to listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks until you drift off to sleep.

This sleep mask from Amazon provides an immersive experience while offering a soft mask for sleeping. Walmart also has a sleep mask made from soft cotton that’ll keep playing for up to 10 hours.