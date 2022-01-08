Singer Lee Greenwood shares his family's 'patriotic' snowman

The great country singer Lee Greenwood might be best known for his patriotic mega-hit "God Bless the USA" — but right now, he and his family are spreading patriotic cheer through a different venue after the latest winter snowstorm to hit his region of the country.

In a Twitter posting on Saturday, the Nashville-based Greenwood shared his family's snowman — decked out with the American flag — and asked followers to share their own such contributions on social media.

Greenwood wrote on Jan. 8, 2022, "Our snowman is very patriotic! Did you build one? Share your picture, I’d love to see it."

Here's his tweet:

Greenwood released "God Bless the USA" many years ago now — in 1984, to be exact.

It's been his signature song practically ever since.

During a recent appearance on "Fox & Friends," Greenwood said, "My history, where I come from in California, being raised on a farm as a sharecropper, leaving for Las Vegas , Nevada, working in casinos for almost 20 years at the age of 17 … left at 37 to move to the state of Tennessee … I'm living life to the fullest."

In 1984, Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" reached the number-seven spot on Billboard magazine's Hot Country Singles chart.

He sang that song at the 1984 Republican National Convention with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in attendance — and has sung it for many presidents and administrations over the years, regardless of party.

Greenwood's hit song tends to regain popularity during times of great national strife or tragedy — such as in the aftermath of the Gulf War and of 9/11 .

Fox Nation released "Proud to Be an American: The Lee Greenwood Story" last July. It takes viewers on an engaging trip through the singer's career.

Greenwood has released more than 20 major-label albums and has charted more than 35 singles on the Billboard country music charts.

"I thank my lucky stars to be living here today ’cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can’t take that away," Greenwood’s powerful lyrics state.

Greenwood performed at the recent Army-Navy football game, on Dec. 11, 2021.

On Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on some parts of the country. Reports emerged of flight cancellations and vehicle accidents along major roadways.

Fox Weather has been all over the snowstorm and other major weather events of the past week. It says that rain, snow and ice could cause treacherous travel in the Northeast this weekend.

As of this writing, a few Twitter followers of Greenwood's have taken him up on his snowman request — sharing their own fun photos of snowy scenes in their yards.

Here's a cheerful one. It's minus the flags but still with plenty of spirit.

