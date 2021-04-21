Buffalo Bill's House picks winner for its 'Silence of the Lambs' weekend getaway

Buffalo Bill just found his latest "victim" in a pool of thousands.

The iconic home of the fictional antagonist from "The Silence of the Lambs" was purchased in late January and has been undergoing killer renovations to become a short-term rental property and event venue.

‘SILENCE OF THE LAMBS’ HOUSE IN PENNSYLVANIA SOLD AFTER 4 MONTHS: ‘DYING TO SHARE THIS NEWS’

But, before the Pennsylvania home opens to the general public, Buffalo Bill’s House launched a weekend getaway contest in February. The contest was won by Jeanette Milo, according to a press release sent to Fox News.

Milo was selected in a random drawing that had 5,000 entries from "willing victims."

BUYER OF 'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' HOUSE IS TURNING BUFFALO BILL'S HOME INTO 'BOUTIQUE ACCOMMODATION'

"I couldn’t believe when I got the email saying I had won the contest to stay at Buffalo Bill’s House!" Milo wrote in a statement shared by Buffalo Bill’s House. "I have been a horror fan my entire life and am fascinated by real life movie sets and their history. Having the chance to stay at Buffalo Bill’s is like a dream, and I intend to crack open the complimentary bottle of Chianti as soon as I enter the house!"

Milo, who is from New York State’s Hudson Valley, will travel to Perryopolis, Penn., for a two-night stay along with a guest of her choosing.

MASSACHUSETTS HOME WHERE LIZZIE BORDEN LIVED IS SELLING FOR $890G

The three-story Queen Anne Victorian house sits on 1.7 acres of land and still has many of the architectural features it had during the 1991 film, including its recognizable doorway, foyer, dining room, kitchen and hallway that led to Buffalo Bill’s sinister basement.

Other notable features of the home include original hardwood floors, woodwork, pocket doors, light fixtures and fireplaces while the exterior has a wraparound porch, gazebo, fountain and rose garden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The property’s new owner, Chris Rowan, previously told Fox News he aims to make Buffalo Bill’s House a "boutique accommodation" that offers a "cinematic experience" for horror film lovers.

He has been recreating sets from the Academy Award-winning film and is making a replica of the basement well where the finale takes place between FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) and Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

An exact opening date for Buffalo Bill’s House has not been shared yet, but the property’s latest news release says it anticipates opening "sometime later this year."