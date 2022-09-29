Shelter from the storm: Amid Hurricane Ian, Florida schools open their doors to help neighbors in need

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'WITH OPEN ARMS' - De'Quan Wilson, a 4th grade teacher in Hillsborough County, Florida, shared details with Fox News Digital as his school evolves into a shelter to house evacuees due to Hurricane Ian — see the photos. Continue reading…

'PRIDE WAS ALIVE' - Runners, supporters and volunteers alike came together in New York City to kick off of the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K race for the greater cause of remembering the heroes lost on 9/11 — and honoring those who serve our communities day. Continue reading…

'LIKE A CUDDLY PUPPY' - The Oklahoma City Police Department found a lost wolfdog named Nova and reunited her with her owner 24 hours after residents called to say they thought they saw a wolf roaming the streets. Continue reading…

'I'M SO GLAD YOU WERE BORN' - Ainsley Earhardt, cohost of "Fox & Friends," shared with Fox News Digital the genesis of her newest children's book, which debuted this week — and why she chose this theme. Continue reading…

CHOLESTEROL MANAGEMENT - During National Cholesterol Education Month — and all year long — keep these expert tips in your back pocket to manage cholesterol with 5 simple and delicious food swaps. Continue reading…

CO-SLEEPING DANGERS - Medical experts warn parents as an Ohio woman's second baby was reportedly killed as a result of this action. What is co-sleeping? Continue reading…

KIDS AND MELATONIN - Here's what parents need to know now about using the popular supplement to treat insomnia in healthy children. Continue reading…

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Annie, a three-year-old tabby at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, needs a forever family. Continue reading...

'NATURALLY RELAXING' - The Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary in Dresher, Penn., joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how cow-cuddling can provide a dose of positivity and stress relief. Continue reading...

SECRET 'OVEREPLOYMENT' - A growing remote work trend shows some employees taking on second full-time jobs — but risks are involved. Continue reading…

COFFEE QUIZ - How much do you know about the can't-live-without-it brew? Test your knowledge...

HEATING UP NASHVILLE - Nashville hot chicken is a fiery, handheld Tennessee tradition that's conquering America. Here's how it has risen in popularity. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Sept. 29, 1907, Gene Autry, the cowboy crooner and Hollywood hitmaker who helped popularize country-western music, was born in Texas. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - This churro waffles dish can be made for breakfast — or add ice cream to it to enjoy for dessert. Try the recipe…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION