'Shelfie belfie' is the new summer-friendly Instagram pose

First came the “belfie” and then came the “shelfie,” and now the latest social media craze combines the two.

'WOMAN SPREADING' IS THE LATEST PROVOCATIVE POSE TAKING OVER INSTAGRAM

With holiday season in Europe fast approaching, celebrities are embracing the “belfie shelfie” all over Instagram.

Combining the two trends, the new pose sees stars showcasing their curvaceous bottoms while sitting on a ledge or ‘shelf’,” The Sun reported.

The flattering position means that the camera captures the derriere looking its most pert thanks to the support of the ledge.

Of course, a bikini is obligatory when it comes to perfecting the belfie shelfie, and with a pool acting as the perfect setting, it is sure to become the pose of the summer.

It has already been perfected by various celebrities who have been lucky enough to head off on an exotic break.

It seems to be particularly popular with Love Island alumni, who clearly had a lot of practice while lounging around the pool at the villa.

In fact Olivia Buckland takes the pose one step further and goes topless as she waves her hands in the air while sitting on a wall overlooking the ocean.

While most seem to keep their backs to the camera some stars can be seen giving a cheeky look to the camera.

Amber Rose, Kate Wright, and Demi Rose are just some of the celebs to perfect the over the shoulder smize with their belfie shelfies.

Meanwhile group shots have also had the same treatment with Georgia May Foote gathering the gals for a pic, and Olivia Buckland performing it during her bachelorette weekend.

This is not the first time that the belfie has undergone a reinvention with a ‘butt naked’ version taking over Instagram last summer.

Recreating the cheeky pose involves stripping down to your birthday suit beside an exotic-looking swimming pool or a wall overlooking a stunning view.

Then, carefully conceal your modesty using a hand or strategically-placed emoji before posting the snap to social media.

The latest hybrid combines the belfie with the shelfie, which sees influencers sharing snaps of their perfectly organized bookshelves and beauty cabinets.

Last month we saw a bikini trend that was made famous Black Tape Project which is still proving to be a popular ‘style.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.