Secrets to making 'the perfect sandwich,' plus city cracks down on late-night bar crawls

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Owen Han eating a sandwich inset over a picture of the Korean Rueben.

Han told Fox News Digital that he made some ingredient swaps for some of his recipes to suit his tastes. (Ren Fuller)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

CHEW ON THIS – Owen Han, the "Sandwich King" of TikTok, spoke with Fox News Digital about his new book "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich" and shared his tips for making the best sandwich.

'SLEEP DIVORCE' – Hilton has released its 2025 travel trends report, which says more couples are admitting to sleeping in separate rooms or beds during vacations. Experts weigh in on the "pros and cons."

PUB CRAWL CRACKDOWN – A popular city has announced restrictions on late-night bar crawls to curb noise and address safety concerns, putting in place a ban from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. amid overtourism.

prague places barcrawl ban

A popular city overseas is placing restrictions on the hours when people are allowed to bar-hop. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

SMART GEAR –Make your holiday travel stress-free with these smart luggage solutions and travel accessories. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

