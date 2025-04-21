TikTok favorite Tarte Cosmetics launches on Amazon Premium Beauty: Grab viral picks now

TikTok's popular beauty brand Tarte Cosmetics has made its extensive range of products available on Amazon Premium Beauty. You can now choose from a wide selection of products, all ready to be delivered to your doorstep. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to Tarte Cosmetics, you'll find something to suit your beauty needs.

Tarte Cosmetics is renowned for its high-quality, cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products, all powered by nourishing ingredients. If you're new to the brand, you'll love its viral maracuja lip collection. Or try the brand's hydrating concealers for powerful coverage that lasts all day, giving you the confidence to face any situation.

Indulge in Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm Gloss, a vegan balm that also acts as a gloss, color and hydrating treatment. Infused with maracuja oil from an all-female cooperative in the Amazon, this balm nourishes and comes in a variety of shades and scents.

Tarte's Maracuja Creaseless Concealer feels like an eye cream but delivers full coverage with a natural radiant finish. It is infused with maracuja oil for brighter, smoother-looking eyes. Plus, it is waterproof and anti-crease to minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Tarte's Babassu concealer is a multitasking foundation with broad-spectrum SPF 20 coverage. This deeply hydrating foundation delivers custom coverage and SPF protection, adding a natural radiant finish to your skin.

The Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer provides sheer coverage and up to 12 hours of hydration and wear. The beauty fruit contains omega-fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins that promote a vibrant glow. Additionally, the sheer, buildable coverage will reduce the look of imperfections.

Tarte's Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation gives you a lightweight, full-cover matte finish. It comes in 46 shades for perfect coverage that never cakes or creases. This foundation's whipped, mousse texture feels featherlight and glides on like silk for an airbrushed look.

Tarte's iconic Shape Tape Concealer has been upgraded with a built-in eye cream for 24-hour moisturizing. Tarte's tape technology softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and the crease-proof formula means this concealer won't cake under the eyes.

Tarte's Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush is a blush that gives a natural glow. It is a super-soft, silky powder blush that glides on smoothly for a flush of color. The clay blush provides all-day color to keep you looking fresh.

Tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops bring the warmth of summer to your skin. Add these liquid bronzing drops to your favorite moisturizer or foundation to get a sun-kissed look. The silky formula glides on, leaving skin luminous and smooth. The nourishing ingredients give a healthy glow while reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Apply this stick bronzer to the cheekbones, forehead and jawline for a chiseled appearance. This bronzer adds a sun-kissed touch to your looks and uses diamond powder to help blur imperfections. The stick also contains avocado and babassu oil to moisturize and nourish the skin.

Use the Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand as your liquid brightener and highlighter for a dewy and luminous finish. It can be used under the eyes to brighten them, create an all-over radiance or add subtle highlights to cheekbones.