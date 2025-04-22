Shop early sales in leadup to Walmart+ week

Walmart+ Week is a week-long event during which Walmart+ members enjoy special discounts, perks and exclusive product deals across various categories. It runs from April 28 to May 4, 2025. During the event, Walmart is providing members with additional savings and benefits beyond the regular Walmart+ perks.

Walmart+ members get access to sales and exclusive deals on a wide range of products. They will also enjoy additional perks like free Express Delivery, $0.50 off every gallon of fuel at participating Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide, six months of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME streaming plan and free food deals. Taking advantage of multiple offers during the week can earn members bonus Walmart Cash.

You can sign up for a free, 30-day Walmart+ trial or become a member on Walmart's website or through the Walmart app. You can choose a monthly or annual plan, and discounted options are available for qualifying government aid recipients through Walmart+ Assist.

You can start saving today by signing up to become a member and checking out these items on sale now at Walmart:

Original price: $339

This jet-setting bag has the iconic Michael Kors logo and a gold-plated, chain-link handle that epitomizes travel chic. It is also super functional, with several inner pockets to hold phones, chargers, lipgloss and more.

Original price: $115

These blinging hoop earrings with Swarovski Crystals are the perfect accessory to give your look some extra sophistication. The earrings are made with 34 genuine Swarovski crystals and have a latch-back closure for a comfortable and secure fit.

Original price: $279.99

The Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright vacuum cleaner has excellent suction and pet hair pick-up, making it a great option for homes with carpets. Its extendable hose has a total reach of up to 12 feet, helping it reach all corners of your home.

Original price: $110

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray is the perfect spring fragrance that puts off distinctly feminine notes of peony, lotus and magnolia. This fragrance is designed to evoke memories of a dreamy summer on white beaches with crystal water.

Original price: $25

The Cheirosa 59 fragrance has the signature vanilla sweetness that Sol is known and loved for. It also includes notes of plum and sandalwood that give it a touch more warmth and woodiness. It is a great all-over fragrance that you can wear daily.

Original price: $399

You can save $70 on this Apple Series 10 watch in rose gold. This smartwatch features a built-in barometric altimeter that provides accurate real-time elevation gain/descent information and your current elevation. It also has a water temperature sensor and depth sensor that shares information about your swim workouts.

Original price: $119.99

This five-quart air fryer with a glass pot is the ultimate accessory for switching to healthy eating. The glass basket is not only non-toxic but also allows you to monitor your meal as it cooks without opening the lid, preserving heat and ensuring perfect results every time. The fryer features seven predefined cooking programs tailored to your favorite dishes.

Original price: $699

This Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is the perfect option for those who use their computers only for browsing, media consumption and light document handling. The laptop is sturdy, durable and affordable, and it has a long battery life.