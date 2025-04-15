Get up to 60% off print books and 80% off Kindle books during the Amazon Book Sale

Even though Amazon is now a global shipper of pretty much any item you can think of, their heart still lies with their original items: books! Amazon is currently running its Amazon Book Sale, April 23 – 28. During the sale, eBooks are up to 80% off, print books are up to 60% off, and you can find hundreds of audiobooks under $8. Amazon’s Kindle Scribe and Colorsoft are also on sale.

Right now, you can also access Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99. You’ll get three months of Kindle Unlimited for this reduced price. Audible is also discounted during Amazon’s Book Sale. You can get your first three months of Audible for $0.99 per month, and you can get hundreds of audiobooks for under $8.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get even more rewarding deals. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your Book Sale shopping today.

Kindles

Original price: $449.99

The Kindle Scribe is a note-taker’s dream. Whether you’re a college student or just someone that likes to annotate, the Scribe allows you to write directly on books. You can also convert handwritten notes into typed notes, which can help with studying or book planning. Built-in AI tools also help you summarize and refine your notes.

Original price: $279.99

The newest addition to the Kindle family is the Kindle Colorsoft. The new display on the Colorsoft is easy on the eyes and makes you feel like you’re holding a print book. It’s so realistic. The glare-free display and auto-adjusting reading light help you read easily without interruption. Plus, a single charge for your Colorsoft can last you a whopping eight weeks.

Tablets

Original price: $99.99

You can spend less than $100 when you choose the Fire HD 8. It has a much better battery life than the 2022 model, 32GB of storage and Alexa built in. You can ask Alexa to play music, tell you the news and weather or update your shopping lists, among other tasks. The three new smart tools also help you send better emails, summarize webpages and create unique wallpaper.

Original price: $139.99

The newest Amazon Tablet model, the Fire HD 10, is Amazon’s fastest tablet to date. It has a 13-hour battery life, and you can choose from 32 or 64 GB of storage. The lightweight and durable design ensures the tablet will last.

Original price: $149.99

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids Pro includes everything your kids need to stay entertained. Included with your purchase is Amazon Kids+, a subscription that provides unlimited access to STEM content and language learning opportunities. With the Fire HD 8, you’re in complete control of what your kids can access thanks to the built-in parental controls. The web browser is specifically designed with controls to filter out inappropriate sites.

Original price: $189.99

The Fire D 10 Kids Pro tablet is a level up from the 8. It has the same free year of Amazon Kids+ and built-in parental controls, but you also get a 10.1-inch HD screen that gives your child a place to watch their favorite shows, listen to music and play educational games.

Cookbooks

Original price: $19.99

Start your baking journey with the help of the "Beginner’s Baking Bible". The book breaks down the basics of baking, teaching you different techniques. There are over 130 beginner-friendly recipes to choose from, so there’s sure to be a dessert or two you’ll love. Throughout the book there are insider tricks that’ll teach you to bake like the pros.

Original price: $26.99

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthier diet options. "The New Mediterranean Diet Cookbook" will teach you everything you need to know about the diet, delivering delicious, must-try recipes along the way. The diet consists mostly of a wide variety of fish, healthy fats, and plenty of veggies.

Original price: $18.99

Is your dream to get a smoker and smoke your own meat? You’re not alone! There’s a whole cookbook, "Smoking Meats 101," dedicated to the practice. You’ll find over 75 recipes and a collection of troubleshooting tricks, should anything go wrong while using your smoker.

Fiction

Original price: $17.99

Kristin Hannah’s books continue to dominate social media, and "Firefly Lane" is no different. Hannah’s novel looks at the lives of two women and how their friendship becomes the center of their lives. The book spans three decades, so readers looking for a powerful story will find everything they’re looking for.

Original price: $19.99

The first book in V.E. Schwab’s Villains series, "Vicious," establishes the friendship and the rivalry between Victor and Eli, two college roommates who bond over the dangerous things in life. Ultimately, the two set out to prove that they can turn themselves into superheroes, only to find out that extraordinary abilities don’t necessarily make you a hero.

Original price: $18.99

"The Leavers" is a National Book Award finalist. Readers follow Deming Guo, a boy growing up in the Bronx, as he deals with his mother’s sudden disappearance. Eventually adopted by white professors, Deming is moved out of the city and into a small town where he struggles to fit in.

Non-fiction

Original price: $31.99

Written by President Obama’s former deputy chief technology officer and the founder of Code for America, "Recoding America" takes a stark look at present-day America. It examines how our government operates, how, in some cases, it fails to operate and what we can do differently.

Original price: $30

Anyone in the workforce can appreciate "The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women: And Men". You get an in-depth look at how to overcome self-doubt, and why self-doubt happens in the first place. The book explains what impostor syndrome is and gives ways you can overcome these negative thoughts in the workplace and in your everyday life.

Original price: $36

Written by a successful entrepreneur and successful investor, "The Millionaire Master Plan" provides readers with a nine-step plan to turn the way you look at money in its head. The book claims to help you understand how to build personal wealth. Designed to be visually pleasing and easy-to-read, the book lays out Hamilton’s nine-step plan that he personally has followed.