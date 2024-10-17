Make your holiday travel stress-free with these smart luggage solutions and travel accessories

Traveling during the holidays can be a huge headache. The airports are packed with frustrated travelers and screaming kids with destinations to all over the world. This year, you can avoid the frustration of holiday travel by bringing the right travel essentials.

Noise-canceling headphones can help you tune out the rest of the airport, the right luggage can ease your worries about forgetting your important belongings and a travel pillow can help you get the rest you need.

Ensure your travel is stress-free this year by preparing ahead of time with these luggage and travel products.

When you’re sitting on the plane, you’re probably looking to zone out or take a nap until you reach your next destination. Bose QuietComfort headphones can help. They’re true noise-canceling wireless headphones that provide concert-level sound. Find different color Bose QuietComfort headphones on Amazon or the Bose site.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $22.99

Keep all your makeup, medications and toiletries in one place with a fold-up travel bag. The bag quickly becomes compact but then rolls out when you need to access your belongings. Find these fold-up toiletry bags on Amazon or at Walmart.

12 ITEMS THAT CAN MAKE YOUR ROAD TRIP WAY MORE ENJOYABLE

Original price: $12.99

Phone cords, laptop cords, headphone cords, there’s a never-ending amount of cords you need to pack when you travel. To keep them well-organized, get yourself a cord organizer. An organizer stops you from having to dig through your carry-on, searching for the cord you’re looking for. Amazon and Walmart both sell helpful cord organizers.

Watch TV, scroll through TikTok or even play a game with the help of a travel phone holder. You just clip it on the seat in front of you, and you can rotate your phone however you need to. Get travel phone holders from Amazon or Walmart.

Original price: $59.99

Smart suitcases have a USB port connected to a battery pack that can charge your phone while you’re on the go. Amazon has Wrangler smart luggage that has a cupholder, USB port and a matching carry-on that can be strapped to the top of the luggage.

TravelPro makes high-tech carry-ons that have USB A and C ports so you can charge multiple devices while you travel.

Original price: $19.99

Secure your luggage and make sure all your belongings stay safe by using a luggage lock. A TSA-approved lock helps give you peace of mind knowing all your luggage will arrive intact. Amazon and Walmart sell luggage locks that are approved by the TSA.

Original price: $69.99

Sleep better while you travel by using a travel pillow. An infinity travel pillow from Amazon acts as a pillow for sleeping but can also be used as a back support pillow. Do you prefer an actual pillow? Find a compact travel pillow from Bed Gear.

SLEEP BETTER ON YOUR ROAD TRIP WITH THESE 10 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Strap your carry-on to your suitcase and more easily move through the airport with a Cincha travel belt. It’s a famous Shark Tank product that’s durable and stylish and makes traveling easier.

Worried about your personal information while traveling? An RFID-blocking wallet shields your cards from hackers with card scanners. Sea to Summit’s zip-up travel wallet is lightweight and protective.

You can also get an RFID-blocking wallet that hangs from your neck from Amazon. It has multiple zip-up pockets and is more difficult to lose.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Fitting everything you need into your suitcase can be difficult, but an expandable suitcase can solve your problem. Amazon has an expandable duffle bag suitcase that’s packed from the top and expands around your clothes. Sol Gaard has hard-cover suitcases that have expandable separate compartments that can hold all your belongings.