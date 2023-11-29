8 tips for sealing and reducing drafts to keep your home toasty this winter

As winter descends and frosty temperatures arrive, the pursuit of a warm and inviting home becomes a top priority.

Yet, those pesky drafts can sneak in, disrupting the coziness and letting precious warmth slip away.

But worry not!

11 INDULGENT HOT CHOCOLATES TO HEAT UP YOUR NIGHTS

There is a wealth of effective methods to tackle these drafts, ensuring your home remains snug and inviting throughout the chilly season.

Seal window and door gaps Use draft stoppers Hang heavy curtains Use insulation Cover bare floors Use draft guards for outlets and switches Consider window insulation film Check chimneys and vents

1. Seal window and door gaps

Take a close look at your windows and doors for any sneaky gaps or cracks that might be letting in chilly drafts.

To tackle these trouble spots, consider using weatherstripping and caulking; these are both effective in sealing the openings.

Apply adhesive weatherstrips along the sides of windows and doors to cover smaller gaps, while caulking works wonders for filling in those larger openings and cracks.

2. Use draft stoppers

Also known as door snakes, draft stoppers are long, cushioned tools that cozy up along the bottom edge of doors. Their job is keeping cold drafts out and warm coziness in.

They are especially handy in older homes, where those pesky gaps under doors tend to let in chilly air and let the warmth slip away.

3. Hang heavy curtains

Enhance your home's defense against drafts by employing thick, weighty curtains that function as an added shield.

Use them strategically by closing them during the evenings, providing your space with an additional layer of insulation. By doing so, you effectively minimize the ingress of cold air through the windows, providing a substantial barrier against wintry drafts and ensuring a cozier indoor environment.

4. Use insulation

Inadequately insulated attics and crawl spaces are key contributors to the infiltration of chilly air into your living space.

To fight against these incursions, employ effective insulation materials such as fiberglass, sturdy foam boards or blown-in insulation to create a robust barrier. By addressing these areas comprehensively, you can regulate and stabilize the indoor temperature, keeping your home consistently warm and comfortable throughout the seasons.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

5. Cover bare floors

Bare floors can let in chilly drafts, making your space feel colder than it should. To bring warmth into your home, consider using area rugs or carpets. Not only do they help insulate your floors, but they also bring a cozy vibe to your living areas, enhancing the overall aesthetic and comfort of your space.

6. Use draft guards for outlets and switches

Even small gaps around electrical outlets and light switches can be entry points for chilly drafts.

A proactive solution involves the installation of foam gaskets positioned behind outlets and switch covers. These snug additions act as barriers, effectively thwarting the intrusion of chilly air.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

7. Consider window insulation film

Window insulation film is a cost-effective way to create an extra barrier against drafts. Simply apply it using double-sided tape, then use a hairdryer to heat and secure the transparent film in place.

This easy process creates a protective layer over your windows, effectively reducing heat loss and keeping your space snug and warm.

8. Check chimneys and vents

Keep your home draft-free by remembering to close fireplace dampers when they are not in use. Additionally, take a moment to inspect vents and chimney openings for any potential gaps or leaks that could allow cold air to enter your home. This simple check can make a significant difference in maintaining a cozy environment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By implementing these simple yet effective methods, you can easily seal off pesky drafts in your home, ensuring warmth stays in and the cold remains outside, especially during the frosty winter months.

These small adjustments pave the way for a more comfortable and energy-efficient living environment for you and your dear ones.