As SCOTUS ruling on abortion case nears, faith leaders stand up for life

As pro-choice protesters took to the streets and held vigils for abortion rights this week, pro-life faith leaders across America shared their thoughts and insights ahead of a potential SCOTUS decision that may come as soon as this week.

A new decision by the Supreme Court could send abortion regulations and restrictions back to state governments nearly 50 years after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision roiled the country.

The Roe v. Wade ruling in Jan. 1973 effectively made abortion legal nationwide.

Following the recent leak of a SCOTUS draft opinion, Supreme Court justices have been targeted at their own private homes by protesters — and security has been ramped up as a result.

Fox News Digital asked faith leaders across the United States to share thoughts about what a potential strikedown of Roe V. Wade might mean in the days and weeks ahead.

Here are a few thoughts.

Rick Green, founder of Patriot Academy, is a former Texas state representative, a father of four and a grandparent as well. He is an author and radio show host.

He told Fox News Digital about this issue via an email, "This is about even more than the pro-life issue."

"The left knows this decision is also a restoration of the constitutional limitations on the federal government — and that threatens the entire leftist agenda that has been accomplished through the courts over the last 50 years," he also said.

Green added, "Expect more doxing, more protests that become less peaceful — and more marxist tactics to thwart the process of a constitutional republic."

He said as well, "Winning is not easy or painless — and conservatives better prepare themselves to deal with the antics of a wounded animal."

"Science has clearly established the unquestionable humanity of the unborn."

Megan Almon, a pro-life wife, mom, athlete, artist and teacher who is on the faculty of Summit Ministries (summit.org) in Manitou Springs, Colorado, told Fox News Digital, "Since the time of the original Roe v. Wade decision, science has clearly established the unquestionable humanity of the unborn."

She added, "Yet the moment we separate that humanity from personhood — the most common tactic by abortion supporters today — we create an unjust society."

"If a nation discounts the unborn from the human community for arbitrary reasons, then none of us are safe from a similar fate."

She said as well, "Where moral principles are missing, only power remains. Our own membership among the valuable will fall into the hands of whomever has the power."

"All Americans will be faced with a defining question …"

"If Justice Alito’s draft becomes the final ruling, then states, and all Americans, will be faced with the defining question — abortion either intentionally takes the lives of innocent human beings or it doesn’t."

Judge Phil Ginn, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, N.C., told Fox News Digital on Sunday, "Given the advent of the leak of the early drafted opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson case pending before SCOTUS — which, in final form, will potentially overturn the court’s decision in Roe v. Wade — I suspect that most of the more conservative justices would very much like to have the final opinion issued as soon as possible."

"The lives of unborn children are certainly at stake, but so is the future of our democracy as we know it."

Ginn added, "The unprecedented leak of the draft opinion and the vitriolic turmoil and backlash erupting from the radical left puts the court in an almost untenable position."

"Not only that, but we have not heard from the most liberal members of the court and what they will have to say in their predictably venomous dissenting opinions."

"With all this conundrum — and even beyond the issue of the right to the fullness of life and all that it means — there is another ominous question of whether the three individual branches of our government as they now exist will survive the onslaught."

Added Ginn, "The lives of unborn children are certainly at stake, but so is the very future of our democracy as we know it."

"Those of us at SES continue to call on Christians everywhere to be in prayer not only for the unborn," he said — "but also for our leaders in all branches of our American government." He also said, "Remember Ephesians 6:12."

Ginn was referring to this scripture: "For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms."

Bethany and Ryan Bomberger of The Radiance Foundation, a faith-based 501c3 nonprofit in the greater Washington, D.C., area, told Fox News Digital on Sunday evening, "The pro-life movement has been positioning itself for a post-Roe culture for decades."

They added, "That's why we’ve established over 3,000 pregnancy centers, 450 maternity homes, adoption agencies and other church and parachurch ministries that care for mother, father and child (born and unborn)."

"We welcome the long-awaited reversal of the supremely wrong decision in Roe v. Wade and its companion ruling, Doe v. Bolton."