'Sadfishing' is the latest social media trend that's raising eyebrows, plus our newest American Culture Quiz

'A CRY FOR SOMETHING' – A social media trend, "sadfishing," is when a user draws attention to themselves or exaggerates their emotions, but it might be associated with a more serious mental health issue. Continue reading...
CHEERS TO THAT! – Wine drinkers may have dinosaurs to thank after 60-million-year-old grape fossil seeds were found by scientists. Continue reading...
WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz this week features 8 new questions that test readers' knowledge of the fight for independence, the sounds of a new nation and landmark geography. Continue reading...
BEDROOM BUYS – Here are 13 picks for creating the perfect summer bedroom – from storage solutions to a sheet set and more. Continue reading...
'GOD'S INFLUENCER' – Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who had a knack for web design and a passion for the Eucharist, will be canonized, the Vatican announced on Monday, July 1. Continue reading...
JULY 4 TREAT – Make this red, white and blue cheesecake trifle for the Fourth of July. The recipe includes a lightweight angel food cake, creamy whipped topping and fresh mixed berries. Continue reading...
SHHH! – A D.C. restaurant is introducing "quiet hours" for patrons who want to escape the loud brunch party scene. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
