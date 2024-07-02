'Sadfishing' is the latest social media trend that's raising eyebrows, plus our newest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'A CRY FOR SOMETHING' – A social media trend, "sadfishing," is when a user draws attention to themselves or exaggerates their emotions, but it might be associated with a more serious mental health issue. Continue reading...

CHEERS TO THAT! – Wine drinkers may have dinosaurs to thank after 60-million-year-old grape fossil seeds were found by scientists. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz this week features 8 new questions that test readers' knowledge of the fight for independence, the sounds of a new nation and landmark geography. Continue reading...

BEDROOM BUYS – Here are 13 picks for creating the perfect summer bedroom – from storage solutions to a sheet set and more. Continue reading...

'GOD'S INFLUENCER' – Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who had a knack for web design and a passion for the Eucharist, will be canonized, the Vatican announced on Monday, July 1. Continue reading...

JULY 4 TREAT – Make this red, white and blue cheesecake trifle for the Fourth of July. The recipe includes a lightweight angel food cake, creamy whipped topping and fresh mixed berries. Continue reading...

SHHH! – A D.C. restaurant is introducing "quiet hours" for patrons who want to escape the loud brunch party scene. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

