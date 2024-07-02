Expand / Collapse search
'Sadfishing' is the latest social media trend that's raising eyebrows, plus our newest American Culture Quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
sadfishing

The habit of "sadfishing" is defined as "the tendency of social media users to publish exaggerations of their personality to generate sympathy," according to a 2021 research paper published in the Journal of American College. (iStock)

'A CRY FOR SOMETHING' – A social media trend, "sadfishing," is when a user draws attention to themselves or exaggerates their emotions, but it might be associated with a more serious mental health issue. Continue reading...

CHEERS TO THAT! – Wine drinkers may have dinosaurs to thank after 60-million-year-old grape fossil seeds were found by scientists. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz this week features 8 new questions that test readers' knowledge of the fight for independence, the sounds of a new nation and landmark geography. Continue reading...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How well do you know this week's topics?  (Getty Images/iStock)

BEDROOM BUYS – Here are 13 picks for creating the perfect summer bedroom – from storage solutions to a sheet set and more. Continue reading...

'GOD'S INFLUENCER' – Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who had a knack for web design and a passion for the Eucharist, will be canonized, the Vatican announced on Monday, July 1. Continue reading...

JULY 4 TREAT – Make this red, white and blue cheesecake trifle for the Fourth of July. The recipe includes a lightweight angel food cake, creamy whipped topping and fresh mixed berries. Continue reading...

July 4 trifle dessert recipe

Try this deliciously creamy, dreamy, Fourth of July-inspired trifle dessert. (Aleka Shunk from Aleka’s Get-Together)

SHHH! – A D.C. restaurant is introducing "quiet hours" for patrons who want to escape the loud brunch party scene. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.