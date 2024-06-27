Celebrate America with this creamy, dreamy, red, white and blue trifle: Get the recipe

If you're searching for a July 4 dessert recipe, consider this trifle that's layered with heaps of whipped cream and tangy berries.

Aleka Shunk, founder of AlekasGetTogether.com, says that her love for "wow" centerpieces is what inspired this sweet treat.

"Trifles stand tall and demand attention," says Shunk, who is a Florida resident.

"And when they’re beautiful, too, they can serve as both a centerpiece and a delicious dessert."

Whether you’re making this red, white and blue cheesecake trifle for your Fourth of July shindig or any gathering with loved ones, it’s likely to be delighted in and devoured.

Bonus: Assembling this festive cake can be a lot of fun, and you don't need to bake anything from scratch.

Red, white and blue cheesecake trifle by Aleka Shunk

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 store-bought angel food cake or pound cake (about 12-15 oz.)

26 oz blueberries

20 oz strawberries, sliced lengthwise (top to bottom)

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup powdered sugar

12 oz whipped cream cheese

6-8 blackberries

Mint garnish

Instructions:

1. Cut the cake into large cubes about 1½" wide.

2. Cut the strawberries lengthwise. This is purely for aesthetics so you can see the strawberries through the glass. Keep the slices thicker. (See photo above for an example.)

3. Add heavy cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar to a large mixing bowl or stand mixer and whisk on high for about 40–60 seconds until the mixture thickens. You do not want your cream to be too thick. Stop mixing when it starts to resemble loose pudding.

4. Slowly whisk in your whipped cream cheese until smooth and combined. Add to a large plastic zipper bag and set aside – the bag makes piping easier.

5. When ready to assemble, snip off the corner of your bag. Make sure the hole is large enough to easily pipe the filling.

6. Pipe ⅓ of the filling onto the bottom of your trifle. Spread evenly using a rubber spatula making sure the cream touches the exterior about 1" thick.

7. Next add cake cubes using your hand to shape the perimeter of the trifle dish. Place them close together but not too tight. Fill the center with more cake cubes. Try to choose cake cubes that are about the same size.

8. Using your hands, place your strawberries individually in between the cake cubes pointy side down on the outside of the dish.

9. Next add a little more than ⅓ of your blueberries to the exterior making sure they stack nice and high. Add cake cubes to the center to level the layer. Press down on the cake gently with your hand to keep everything compact.

10. Repeat again with the cake cube layer on the exterior (if not already done). Repeat with the cheesecake layer and berry layer on the exterior. At this point, you should be at the rim of your trifle dish.

11. Finish your trifle with the rest of your cheesecake filling and a small stack of berries, including the blackberries in the center. Garnish with mint and serve chilled.

This original recipe is owned by alekasgettogether.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.