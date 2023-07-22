Expand / Collapse search
Robotic lawnmowers, home saunas, grills and more: DIY expert reveals favorite backyard products

From robots to plunge pools, here's what DIY pro Chip Wade has in his backyard

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
DIY expert Chip Wade showed off some of the finishing touches he put on his home in Chatsworth, Georgia.

For a "Fox & Friends Weekend" segment on July 22, Wade and his family were in their brand new backyard at their home in the mountains of Georgia. 

Over the past year, Wade has been building a house with the help of 3D rendering. 

GEORGIA DIY HOME-BUILDING PROJECT YIELDS FIVE GREAT PRODUCT RECOMMENDATIONS

"And now he's finished," said co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. (SEE the video at the top of this article for more.)

Wade explained that the key to a good backyard area is a "hardscape." He said he used pavers produced by Belgard on his patio, outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

Fox & Friends weekend team with Chip Wade

Chip Wade has put the finishing touches on the house he was building in Chatsworth, Georgia. On Saturday, July 22, he showed the "Fox & Friends Weekend" team some of his favorite products. (Fox News)

"From modern to traditional, they've got everything, even design services," he said.

Wade then revealed both his cold plunge tub. 

"This thing is awesome," said Wade. "Next-level luxury." 

Some of the tubs have Bluetooth capability and spa-grade acrylic tubs, he said. 

'FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND' SHARES HOME IMPROVEMENT SECRETS AS SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES CONTINUE

Wade's sauna was created by Saunafin, a company he said has been a leader in home saunas since the 1960s.

"They come in pre-fab kits," he said. "They have everything from traditional all the way to infrared saunas, even steam baths," he said. 

Chip wade standing by a sauna

Chip Wade said he assembled his sauna "in no time" thanks to the pre-fab kits sold by Saunafin. (Fox News)

Wade explained that he assembled his sauna "in no time." 

Hanging in his backyard is an American flag — one made in the United States.

"Allegiance Flag Supply makes them right here in the USA, with American jobs. We love that," said Wade, noting the company also gives back to the military. 

DIY EXPERT CHIP WADE REVEALS TIPS FOR FUN BACKYARD SETUPS

With his backyard done, Wade showed off his new M Grill, which he said was manufactured in "small batches." 

Chip Wade next to a robotic lawnmower

Robotic lawnmowers make lawn care "so much easier," said Chip Wade. (Fox News)

The crank feature of the grill means that a person is able to "dial in that control." 

"It insulates and keeps that consistent cook with this heavy-gauge steel," he said. 

Turning to lawn care, Wade said that "everybody has been asking me about robotic lawnmowers."

Displaying an electric robotic lawnmower from Husqvarna, Wade said the product has "24-7 cutting, with ease and effortlessness," he said.

"Really, really great stuff. It just makes maintaining your property so much easier," he said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.