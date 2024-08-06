10 things to help you road trip with your dog

Planning a cross-country road trip? Or maybe you’re just a weekend warrior who likes to explore the trails? Either way, when you’re traveling, things get a bit more difficult when you bring your furry friend with you.

Traveling with a dog requires patience and a couple of key things to help make your dog (and you) more comfortable. This lineup has 10 must-haves that’ll take your stress levels down and help you and your companion stay safe.

You can get most of the items on the list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start shopping today.

Original price: $41.99

One of the easiest ways to protect your car’s interior from muddy paws and sharp claws is a dog car hammock. These hammocks fit over your entire back seat and easily clip to the front and passenger seats to create a hammock with extra space for your furry friend. Amazon sells an affordable dog hammock with plenty of protection. For an added boost of protection and extra storage compartments, Kurgo also has a dog car hammock.

10 DOG GEAR ITEMS YOUR DOG NEEDS

Regular water and food dishes won’t work as well when you’re traveling, so make sure you have travel dishes. Amazon has a water jug that turns into a dog dish, so you can have plenty of water on hand. Or get collapsable bowls from Kurgo that are perfect for hiking or camping and are easy to clean.

Original price: $16.99

Dogs that constantly move around can be distracting when you’re driving. A seat belt that attaches to your dog’s harness can help them stay in one place and keep them safe if there’s an accident. You can buy just the seat belt at Ezydog, or you can get the whole harness and seat belt combo from Amazon.

Original price: $16.89

Everyone needs a blanket when they travel to stay comfortable, your dog included. A travel blanket made of easily washable materials can help your dog feel like they’re right at home. Voited has waterproof blankets in a variety of styles, while Amazon has soft sherpa blankets for traveling during colder seasons.

Original price: $91.99

Small dogs need some added safety in the car, so a car seat they can sit in is often a good idea. This keeps them from crawling under seats or into your lap, which can be dangerous while you’re driving. The Buckle N' Go dog car seat is made from mesh fabric, so your dog can easily see out, plus you can attach a seat belt.

When you’re out with your dog and you have to clean up after them, there’s not always going to be a trashcan around. The last thing you want to do is put the bag in your car, which is why a tailgate dumpster is the ideal solution. Kurgo has a tailgate dumpster that magnetically sticks to your car so you can always pick up after your dog no matter where you are.

15 AMAZON FINDS TO HELP YOU GEAR UP FOR HIKING SEASON

Keep everything you need for your dog in one place with their own travel bag. Ruffwear has a durable, waterproof bag that has pockets for just about everything. Amazon also has a doggy backpack with separate food storage bags.

When you’re out camping just hanging out, you need a safe place for your dog. A camping hitch system like this one from Ruffwear can easily be set up between two trees to create a run for your dog. You can get another version of a tie-out on Amazon that only takes a few minutes to set up.

Original price: $44.99

Just like you want a comfortable place to sleep in when you’re traveling, so does your dog. A travel bed is easily packed and made of durable materials. Amazon has a waterproof dog bed that can be packed away as easily as a sleeping bag. Ruffwear also has a funky dog bed that’s waterproof and lightweight.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $34.99

Keeping your dog clean means keeping your car clean, which makes for a happy road trip. Both Amazon and Chewy have eco-conscious Earth Rated dog wipes. They’re made with gentle ingredients like aloe, shea butter, chamomile and cucumber.