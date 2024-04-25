12 items that can make your road trip way more enjoyable

Road trips lead you all over the country and help you experience everything our country has to offer. Driving can take a lot out of you, though, so you want to make sure you’re prepared for the trip.

To stay comfortable and keep the whole family entertained, we’ve got a list of the must-haves you should bring on your trip, no matter how far you’re going.

You can get most of the items on our list from Amazon and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Kids and adults can appreciate a tablet holder for the front headrests. A tablet holder provides hands-free TV watching which helps pass the time during long trips. Amazon has an affordable holder that has an extendable arm for easier use. Walmart also offers a tablet holder for under $30.

Keeping the kids entertained during cross-country trips can be a lot, but a travel tray complete with spots for markers and crayons and a lap desk can help. Amazon has a kids travel tray that has a spot for everything, all for under $30. Walmart also has similar options in different colors.

A memory foam pillow can help passengers get some rest during long rides. You can get a flexible memory foam pillow from Amazon. Passengers who want a more luxurious pillow can get a cooling memory foam pillow from Vesta Sleep.

Accidents happen, especially when you’re driving for long periods of time. A portable tire inflator can help immensely if you need to patch a tire and re-inflate it. You’ll save time and money with this tool. Find tire inflator options at Amazon or Walmart.

Keep your entire family entertained with a few different subscriptions. An Audible subscription offers thousands of books you can listen to. Anyone with a tablet in the car will also appreciate Paramount+ or a Hulu subscription, so they can watch their favorite shows even on the road.

Rather than rifling through all of your things every time you stop, get a car organizer to help you keep your belongings organized in the trunk of your car. Amazon has a simple, affordable option and Home Depot has car organizers with built-in coolers.

Stay warm and comfortable with an electric blanket that plugs into your car’s charging port. You can find different colors on Amazon or at Walmart for less than $25.

Roadside emergency kits help prepare you for any accidents that could happen while you’re on the road. You can find kits on Amazon as well as emergency kits at Walmart that include jumper cables, reflective vests and triangles, a flashlight, tire repair tools and more.

It doesn’t matter if you’re the driver or passenger, you want something comfortable to sit on when you’re in the car for hours. You can find a memory foam seat cushion for under $40 on Amazon. You can also find a higher-end option that is long-lasting from The Cushion Lab.

Reaching for your drinks or snacks while driving can be difficult for you and your passengers. You can easily attach this drink holder and tray from Amazon to your cup holder and more easily reach everything you need. Walmart also has food and drink holder options that come with a built-in phone holder.

The last thing you want is someone getting sick on the trip. Anyone suffering from motion sickness will appreciate the extra motion sickness patches you pack in your luggage. Both You can find motion sickness solutions on Amazon as well as patches at Walmart, so you can stock up if you need them.

Do you have moody teenagers in the car? Or little kids you need to keep entertained? Soundproof headphones help block out noise while giving the driver the peace and quiet they need to focus on the road.

Amazon has affordable soundproof headphones for under $70. If you’re looking for a more high-tech option, Bose has comfortable noise-cancelling headphones.

