Reddit user incurs wrath of sister after spritzing her with spray bottle, like a cat, during argument

To answer this question, we probably need to take a long, hard look at how we’ve been treating cats, too.

A young Reddit user claims to have enraged an older sister by misting her with a spray bottle during an argument, but only because she "wouldn’t let me get a single word in for like 15 mins."

The Reddit user, who posted the story under the name "CarrotCake104," was studying in a bedroom when the older sister, 25, stormed in and accused her sibling of eating an expensive piece of steak she had been keeping in the fridge. The sister wouldn’t listen when CarrotCake104 proclaimed to be innocent, so the Redditor "misted" her with a spray bottle, which was filled with water.

"Just to be clear it was a light mist to calm her down, which worked," wrote CarrotCake104. "I didn’t know what else to do. She wasn’t listening to me and she barged into my room."

Upon hearing the commotion, the pair’s 21-year-old brother entered the room and admitted that he ate the steak, but didn’t know it belonged to the sister.

CarrotCake104 then claimed that their sister became angry with both of them, even though it was their brother who actually ate the steak.

"I feel she should be mad at our brother and not me, the Reddit user wrote. "She told me to apologize but I said I won’t until she apologizes for wrongfully accusing me."

Now at a stalemate, CarrotCake104 asked Reddit to share their thoughts.

"I think it's brilliant, effective and funny," one commenter wrote.

"She could have at least asked before going mad and not letting [you] speak," another offered. "Spray away."

"I sprayed my 19-year-old son with the cat’s no-no spray last night for being sassy about chores," wrote another reader. "It was super effective."

CarrotCake104 has yet to confirm whether the family drama had died down, or if either party had offered up an apology. Interestingly, however, plenty of supporters on Reddit believe the 21-year-old brother is the only one who should be apologizing.

"Your brother is a jerk. Even if he didn't know it was hers, he had to know it wasn't his," one reader noted.

"Your brother owes an apology to both of you (sister for eating her steak and you for getting you in trouble)," another declared. "And your sister owes you an apology."