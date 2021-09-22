2-ingredient jalapeno cheddar crisps for an easy, game day snack

If you’re looking to switch up your fall appetizers routine, we’ve got an easy recipe for you.

"I love cheese and I love spicy foods, so what can be better than to pair them together in these cheddar jalapeño crisps ?" says Vered DeLeeuw of the Healthy Recipes Blog . "They're perfect for game day because they're truly easy to make (just two ingredients!), and you can make them ahead of time and serve them at room temperature."

If you’d like to jazz them up a bit, DeLeeuw recommends dipping them in salsa, guacamole or sour cream. "As one can imagine, they are perfect with beer!" she adds.

Jalapeño Cheddar Crisps from Vered DeLeeuw, Healthy Recipes Blog

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

1 large jalapeño pepper

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. FYI: There's no need for cooking spray. The cheese releases some oil as it bakes, so there’s no sticking, as long as you use parchment.

2. Seed the jalapeño, then slice it into thin slices (wear gloves when handling the jalapeño).

3. Scoop the cheddar into the prepared baking sheet, creating 16 mounds. Gently flatten them, keeping them about an inch apart.

4. Place a slice of jalapeño in the middle of each cheddar mound. Bake them until browned, about 12 minutes. Allow them to firm up on the baking sheet for 1-2 minutes, then use a small spatula to remove them to a serving platter.