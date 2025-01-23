President Trump supporters sing 'God Bless the USA' on flight from DC

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

FLIGHT SONG – An airline passenger posted a video of a veteran singing "God Bless the USA," originally written by Lee Greenwood, on a Southwest flight leaving President Donald Trump's inauguration.

FROZEN FOOD – A man proudly displayed Minnesota's version of a frozen dinner after leaving noodles outside in extremely cold temperatures.

FLYING DRY? – American Airlines is offering passengers new mocktail selections and meals that cater to more dietary restrictions amid President Donald Trump's Make America Healthy Again push.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU – If your New Year's resolution is to eat healthier, these 10 items can help you achieve your goal. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

