American Airlines announces new alcohol-free options, health-conscious dishes for 2025

As the first month of 2025 nears an end, Americans may still be hanging onto healthier New Year's resolutions.

American Airlines has announced a healthier menu along with "Dry January" mocktails to help travelers "stay active and healthy on the go," according to a press release.

Five new mocktails have been added in Admirals Clubs containing turmeric, ginger, elderberry juice and other health-conscious ingredients.

AIRLINE CALLS FOR AIRPORT BARS TO LIMIT NUMBER OF ALCOHOLIC DRINKS PER PASSENGER

Oat milk creamer and La Croix lime sparkling water have been added to the beverage list.

American Airlines' menu options include vegetarian, vegan, kosher, lactose-free, Muslim, Hindu, diabetic and gluten-free meals.

The specific dietary meals are available to pre-order before flights.

"Our health-forward dishes are made to taste great while also supporting fluid intake, aiding digestion, and being rich in nutrients," Kim Cisek, American’s vice president of customer experience, said in the release.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Cisek added, "At American, we want our passengers to arrive at their final destinations feeling fulfilled and refreshed so they can enjoy whatever adventures lie ahead."

The change comes as President Donald Trump focuses on his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, aiming to improve nutrition, eliminate toxins, preserve natural habitats and fight the chronic disease epidemic, according to MAHA's website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued guidance linking alcohol to at least seven types of cancer.

"Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States…yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," said Murthy in the advisory.

The airline has also partnered with fitness app FitOn to offer travelers guided stretching videos and meditation practices.

"Sitting for an extended period of time, especially on longer flights, can lend itself to muscle stiffness and poor circulation — all of which can be prevented with a few simple stretches done from the comfort of your seat," added Cisek.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for additional comment.