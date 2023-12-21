Eat healthy in the New Year with the help of these 10 Amazon items

It's the New Year, and you're determined to eat healthily. We've selected 10 items that will make achieving your goal easier. From kitchen essentials that will help you cook healthy to healthy snacks – Amazon has everything you need to help you stick to your plan this New Year.

Upgrading your cooking utensils can make healthy eating and healthy cooking much more manageable. They can help preserve good nutrition and save you time in the kitchen. Whether it is high-quality cooking pans, steaming options to embrace a low-fat cooking method, or healthy snacks you want, make sure to have them delivered on time by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Make the switch to healthy eating easier with these 10 Amazon essentials:

de Buyer MINERAL B Carbon Steel Fry Pan $105.00

Starting a healthy eating plan begins with what you cook it in. If your nonstick pans are worn down, you could risk adding nasty contaminants to your food. Upgrade your cookware with this de Buyer MINERAL B Carbon Steel Fry Pan. This carbon steel pan has a natural nonstick seasoned layer made from oil, 99% iron and 1% carbon.

SENSARTE Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet $29.99, now $23.99

The SENSARTE Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet features a granite coating imported from Switzerland. It has a cast aluminum interior and an organic nonstick coating free of PFAs. Customers like the stability, quality, appearance, performance, and ease of cleaning of the cooking pot.

BELLA Two-Tier Food Steamer $34.30

A food steamer is a useful and practical kitchen appliance. This BELLA Two-Tier Food Steamer is a 9.5-quart food steamer with three separate compartments that can simultaneously cook a full meal.

Steamer Basket Stainless Steel Vegetable Basket Folding Steamer $23.99, now $9.99

This Steamer Basket Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer offers another simple steaming solution. The foldable steamer basket can steam veggies, seafood, eggs, meats, desserts, baby food and much more. Just insert it into your pot with water and go!

Mandoline Food Slicer $67.00, now $49.97

This Mandoline Food Slicer will help you slice potatoes, cucumbers, radishes and more veggies faster than with a knife but with great care.

Spiralizer Ultimate 10 Strongest-and-Heaviest Duty Vegetable Slicer $19.99

Try this Spiralizer Ultimate 10 Strongest-and-Heaviest Duty Vegetable Slicer to cut vegetables into long ribbons or strips resembling noodles or spaghetti. You get a complete spiralizing bundle with 10 interchangeable blades, an extra blade caddy for safe blade storage and four exclusive spiralizer ebooks with recipes you can make for the whole family!

Glass Food Storage Container $38.09, now $26.99

These Glass Food Storage Containers are perfect for meal prepping. The set comes with 12 containers with 12 lids in various sizes and shapes and won't absorb stains or smells, making them a good storage option for acidic foods.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $99.95

Upgrade your slow cooker with this Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It's the perfect option for speeding up the cooking process for legumes and stews.

Noka Superfood Fruit Smoothie Pouches $25.64

These Noka Superfood Fruit Smoothie Pouches are a healthy snack filled with flax seeds, prebiotic fiber and plant protein. They are perfect for on-the-go nutrition and fuel. They do not require refrigeration.

Quest Nutrition Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip High Protein Cookie $28.89, now $23.52

Quest Nutrition Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip High Protein Cookies are high in protein and low in carbs, making them the perfect sweet treat for some diets. It also contains 11 grams of fiber to give your body a more complete macro profile and energy to go the extra mile.