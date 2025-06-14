Pregnant woman's nuclear-inspired baby name sparks meltdown on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman is sparking debate by sharing the baby name of an expectant mother inspired by a nuclear disaster.

Posted in the "r/tragedeigh" forum on Reddit, a user shared a photo of a baby shower invite, captioning the post "I’m speechless."

"Please join us for a baby shower," reads the pink invite, showing clip art of balloons, a star, moon, and an elephant.

"Join us to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a little bundle of joy! In honor of: Chernobyl Hope," the invite reveals.

The name reflects the deadly 1986 Ukraine nuclear accident that took place at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Ukraine was under the control of the communist Soviet Union at the time, and the disaster took place at a plant built by the Soviets. Ukraine declared its independence in 1991.

The Chernobyl tragedy released radioactive material into the atmosphere, making the city an exclusion zone, killing an estimated 31 people.

The mom-to-be's post garnered over thirty-two thousand reactions with thousands of Redditors taking to the comment section to discuss.

"If I were a guest at that shower and heard that name I’d have a total meltdown," commented a user.

One person wrote, "I actually cackled when I saw they combined ‘Hope’ with this."

"I refuse to believe this is real lol," said one user.

A user commented, "are all friends invited, or is this just for nuclear family."

"I don't want to believe this is real, but if it is, could you PLEASE come back here and update us on how the baby shower went (please go)? You know everyone in that room is going to be super uncomfortable, waiting for the one brave person to bust wide open and just ask the question," asked a user.

"Im sure everyone at the celebration will be radiant," joked a user.

"I worked with a lady named Chernobyl. She went by Che," claimed one user.

One person asked, "What in the end of the world."

"This has to be fake. There's no way this is real," said another user.

Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names in 2024, according to the Social Security Administration.

Noah, Oliver, Theodore, and James rounded out the top five boy names.

For girls, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, and Mia were the most popular.