10 practical gifts for under $50

Sometimes, useful gifts make the best presents because they are useful in everyday life. They show the people you love that you notice their day-to-day lives and think about something they genuinely need rather than just a flashy item that might not have real value to them.

Dealing with busy mornings may mean a mom often has to take her coffee cold. This list has a gift solution to make that better. Everyone can relate to struggling to remember passwords. There is a gift solution to help you keep track of these.

Practical, useful gifts don’t have to be boring. You can still find stylish, high-quality versions of practical items, like a nice set of kitchen knives or a well-designed water bottle. Invest in someone you love this Christmas and buy them a useful gift. Here are 10 practical and useful gifts to get you started and they cost $50 and under:

This cord wrap set from Leatherology has two wraps: one for your smaller cords and chargers and the XL wrap for your bulkier cables. These wraps are a great way to keep earbuds, phone chargers, and laptop chargers contained and tangle-free while on the go. Secured with magnets, these cord keepers can also attach to interior pockets to keep cables easily accessible.

This mug warmer from Amazon is perfect for the busy mom. The warming plate has three adjustable heat settings and an ambient LED display for the perfect coffee experience. This Mr. Coffee mug warmer, on sale for $16.97 at Walmart, has an extended cord length that can be used almost anywhere.



Layered necklaces are very in style at the moment. If you noticed your loved one struggling with all those clasps, give them this useful Layered Necklace Clasp from Set and Stones. You can buy the clasp in 14k gold fill or sterling silver. The necklaces attach to each side of the tube clasp to create one multi-strand necklace that keeps necklaces tangle-free, making them easier to put on and take off. Buy this magnetic clasp for $15.99 on Amazon to keep the necklaces untangled.

This patented handbag organizer features a handy LED light that eliminates the frustration of searching through your handbag in the dark. The organizer features 12 compartments to keep your essentials within reach. When it’s time to switch your handbag, lift the lightweight organizer out with the built-in handles and place it in a new bag. This purse organizer, $14.98 at Walmart, features an inner zippered pouch that keeps valuables secure.

A home tool kit is the perfect practical gift for someone living independently for the first time. This Hyper Tough 89-Piece Around the House Tool Set from Walmart is packed with various everyday tools. It is excellent for multiple general household projects and the tools come in a durable 12-pocket bag. You can buy this 149 piece tool kit for $37.99 at Amazon . It has everything you need for most small repairs and DIY projects around the house.





Anyone on your list will appreciate this handy rechargeable hand warmer, available at Amazon. The portable device heats up in less than two minutes to provide a nice heat boost to your hands when they get cold. It is small, lightweight and features an LED light. You can also buy it at Walmart for $34.24.

Car cleaning gel is another useful gift that most people on your list will appreciate. It can remove dust and dirt from small and narrow places that are difficult to clean with brushes or vacuum tools. Use it on car vents, dashboards, cup holders, and windowsills. You can also buy this gel on Amazon for $9.99.

If you know someone who has stinky shoes, gift them a UV shoe sanitizer. Sanitizers are more effective than sprays and powders, which can leave a toxic residue. This one from Walmart can kill bacteria and microorganisms and dry shoes. It is available on Amazon for $49.99.

Help someone on your list keep track of passwords with this handy book from Barnes and Noble. With a removable cover band, this portable hardcover notebook records the necessary complex passwords and user login names. It is a practical way to keep track of website addresses, usernames, and passwords in one discreet and convenient location. The Clever Fox Password Book, on sale for $13.99 on Amazon, allows you to store all your passwords and other computer information in one place to find it easily.

If someone on your list is looking to save more in the New Year, they’ll find this electric lunch box on Amazon very useful. This box uses an 80W power supply to warm meals quickly. You can use it at your desk or in the car to eat yummy, budget-friendly leftovers. This 60W version, on sale for $26.99 at Walmart, comes with an insulated bag to keep your food warmer longer.