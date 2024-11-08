14 interactive toys perfect for young kids

This Christmas give your child a gift that will keep them entertained for hours and beyond. This list has some of the hottest interactive toys of the season — from a talking donkey that does yoga to a science lab to a realistic play kitchen. These toys will peel your kids away from screens and keep them immersed for hours in imaginative play.

Here are 14 hot interactive toys for kids they will love to play with:

Hatchimals Mystery Hatch Draggle, available at Walmart, features an exciting hatching experience with mist, lights and more than 100 sounds and reactions. It is designed for children ages four to seven who love interactive play. The toy includes one of two Draggle characters, each with unique details, sounds and lights. To hatch the toy, tap, cuddle, rock and lift it until it plays. You can buy the Hatch Draggle at Amazon for $49.49.

Original price: $209.99

This Amazon ride-on truck has a parent remote control to avoid accidents and frustration from little drivers. The mini-truck can seat children ages three and up. It has true-to-life pedals and a steering wheel. It also has a safety harness and locking doors. The truck has three speeds and a spring suspension. Get the mini-SUV remote-controlled ride-on at Home Depot for $158.39.

Kids can design their bedtime stories with this cuddly-looking bear on sale at Amazon. Poe the AI Story Bear is expected to be a hot pick for Christmas. With the help of AI, this bear can tell fantastic, full-length, one-of-a-kind tales of adventure and imagination. Every story is made up completely from scratch. You can also buy the bear at Kohl's.

Your children will love building this three-story LEGO playset, which includes five shops: a noodle restaurant, an ice cream kiosk, an ATM, a waterfall and a pond. It comes with seven LEGO Friends characters and lots of accessories. The escalators can be turned to transport the characters between floors. You can buy the set at Walmart for $158.95.

Original price: $25.95

The Fisher-Price Goaldozer has a motorized plastic net that can move in all directions for 360 degrees. Play the game in four interactive modes that feature net lights and sounds. It is perfect for indoor playtime with preschoolers. You can also buy the goaldozer playset for $22.58 at Amazon.

Original price: $79.99

Become a mad scientist in your beast lab, where you will experiment to reveal either Havoc Hammerhead or Mayhem Megashark. The Creator Chamber of this set releases real Bio Mist and pressure builds for realistic effects. You can buy the set for $59.50 at Walmart.

Original price: $59.14

Your little one will love the My Smart House, which features three floors full of interactive fun for Weebles, Remi and Luca. The house has a smart speaker that showcases over 30 sounds and songs. The Weebles Smart House is also available at Fat Brain Toys for $48.95.

GeoSafari Jr.'s talking microscope lets your child get up close with bugs and plants. The talking microscope provides visual detail and information about animals, plants, and everyday household items. It is great for kids age four and up, built for little hands and has two soft, child-friendly eyepieces. You can also buy this microscope at Walmart.

This kid's kitchen was designed for girls and boys ages two to six years, which means the play experience will last for years. The kitchen features a unique design and fresh color scheme that both parents and kids will love. You can also buy the kitchen on Amazon.

Original price: $39.99

Children will love discovering yoga poses with this interactive yoga goat from furReal. The yoga goat features over 60 different reactions for imaginative goat yoga play. You can also buy Daisy the yoga goat at Walmart for $34.97.

Love to Hug Elmo is cuddly and perfect for kids ages 18 months and up — this interactive plush sings, talks and hugs. Just squeeze Elmo's tummy to make him raise his arms and ask for a hug. When hugged, he responds with a song, phrase or kiss.

Original price: $24.97

Foil Fun is a magical, mess-free activity that will inspire hours of creative fun. Children's imaginations will soar as they create unique foil pictures of princesses, fairies, unicorns and more.

Budding scientists will love role-playing with this kit inspired by the popular show and book "Ada Twist, Scientist." This science travel lab, available at Walmart, includes the lab case, goggles, one beaker, one flask, three test tubes, a removable ruler, a working scale, an eye dropper, a funnel, a double-sided measuring spoon, six experiment cards and three sticker sheets. You can also buy the travel lab on Amazon.

Original price: $24.99

This easy-to-use crafting kit on Amazon will have your kid create masterpieces you'll be proud to hang on your wall. The water-marbling paint set is suitable for kids of all ages and adults. This marbling art kit, $17.99 at Walmart, comes with an apron.